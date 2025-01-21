MAFS Exclusive Clip: Egregiously Ignorant Ikechi Insults Emem Again

A #MAFS husband and wife are (unsurprisingly) still struggling to get on the same page, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at another instance of disrespect.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Emem and Ikechi still struggling to get on the same page. Things have been tough since their anniversary blow-up and since Ikechi moved out.

As previously reported, he told Pastor Calvin Roberson that Emem “made him feel small,” but agreed to move back in after some coaxing from the Pastor and Dr. Pia.

Despite that, things between them are still rocky.

According to Ikechi, his wife can’t leave things in the past to give them a fresh start.

“You seem to just want to tip toe back in his, the zone…” alleges Ikechi.

“I’m not trying to tiptoe into the zone,” responds Emem. “No, you didn’t tiptoe in, you f*** g jumped in there like a fool,” Ikechi disrespectfully says.

Emem doesn’t respond to the disrespect and instead lays down some ground rules for her husband.

“I just need to let you know that know that I won’t be communicating with you,” she says. “You do not reach out, you will not hear from me. That wasn’t an attack.”

SIGH.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.