Lamar Odom Reveals How He Reunited With Ex Khloé Kardashian Almost A Decade After Divorce

Lamar Odom has provided more insight into what led to his recent reunion with Khloé Kardashian.

The trailer for the upcoming sixth season of The Kardashians featured the former NBA player making a surprise appearance. Given his turbulent relationship with Khloé–whom he divorced in 2016–fans were shocked to see this reunion, wondering how it came to be.

Over the weekend, Odom made an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, during which he revealed just how his appearance on the reality show happened.

“Me and Khloe have a mutual friend, her name is Malika [Haqq],” Lamar began, according to E! News. “I bumped into her in Las Vegas I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me, and said, ‘You know Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloe…it’s been years. You haven’t seen her if you’re up for it. I think I could make it happen.’”

While he was up for a reunion, the former Los Angeles Laker admitted he was surprised that the moment was caught on camera.

“I went there, and it was cameras there,” the 45-year-old said. “It’s cool I understand it.”

Despite publicly yearning for her following their split, Lamar shut down the idea that their reunion had anything to do with rekindling their romance.

“I wouldn’t say back together,” he told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. “It would be a blessing to be her friend.” “So much time has passed,” he continued. “And people change. I think it’s healthy sometimes to move on. In a healthy way. Like I said it would be a blessing to be her friend just to be around her.”

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009, just one month after meeting. The reality star first filed for divorce in 2013, following years of cheating allegations, but paused the proceedings in 2015 after Lamar’s near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. Following his recovery, the pair dissolved their marriage in 2016.

Season six of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Feb. 6.