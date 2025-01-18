Kim Kardashian Is Kovertly Krushing On Mystery Man In ‘The Kardashians’ Trailer: ‘I Was Fully Lying To You Guys’

Kim Kardashian is stirring up excitement—and maybe even a little romance—among her fans with the teaser for Season 6 of The Kardashians!

In a new clip posted to Instagram, the reality TV icon, mom of four, and entrepreneur drops some unexpected news: she may no longer be single. And she’s clearly smitten.

“I had the intention of staying single,” Kim confesses to the camera in the teaser, her signature sly smile giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. “I was fully lying to you guys.”

The trailer goes on to reveal a scene outside Kim’s jaw-dropping mansion, where she chats with momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner about a very intriguing new project—a custom closet for her mystery man. “To here,” Kim says, spreading her arms wide as she imagines the perfect space. “I make a whole ‘his’ closet.”

Kris, never one to miss a beat, quips, “You must really like him.” Kim’s reply? “He’ll be happy.”

A New Chapter in Kim’s Love Life?

Kim’s revelation comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering her recent comments about being too busy for romance. Back in October 2024, a source close to Kim told PEOPLE magazine that she wasn’t prioritizing dating. Instead, she was laser-focused on her kids, her booming career, and, of course, herself.

After all, this is the same Kim Kardashian who declared she was “content and happy” with her life post-divorce from Kanye West and her high-profile nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022.

Fans have seen Kim go through some major milestones on The Kardashians—from co-parenting with Kanye to navigating the dating world in her 40s. However, this new development suggests that Season 6 of the Hulu series might offer viewers a closer look at a fresh romantic chapter.

Who’s the Mystery Man?

Of course, the internet is already ablaze with speculation about Kim’s new beau. While she’s keeping his identity under wraps for now, the fact that she’s planning something as significant as a “his” closet suggests this isn’t just a casual fling. Could it be someone new? Or has an old flame reignited? Only time—and perhaps a few strategically edited Hulu episodes—will tell.

A Glimpse Into Kim’s World

Since splitting with Pete Davidson, Kim has kept her love life relatively low-key. For the most part, she focused on her kids, business ventures like SKIMS and SKKN, and her legal studies.

In early 2024, Kimmy Kakes seemed kovertly koupled up with Odell Beckham Jr. Unfortunately, the OBJ fling fizzled by spring. The reality royalty has stayed solo, despite her kids conspiring to get her back in the dating game.

Now, this new romance shows a different side of Kim—one that fans are eager to explore. The fact that she’s opening up about her personal life again in the show’s trailer hints that Season 6 will deliver the perfect mix of glamour, drama, and heart.

Mark Your Calendars

With The Kardashians returning to Hulu on February 6, fans won’t have to wait long to see how Kim’s love story unfolds. Will we meet her mystery man? Will Kris give her approval? And, most importantly, how big will that closet really be?

One thing’s for sure—Kim Kardashian knows how to keep her fans hooked, and this teaser has everyone counting down the days until the new season drops. Whether she’s planning her next business move or mapping out closet space for a new love, Kim remains the queen of turning life’s moments into must-watch TV.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an unforgettable season—and maybe, just maybe, a peek at Kim’s happily ever after.