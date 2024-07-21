Khloé Kardashian Kurbs Kounseling After Two People Suggest Therapy ‘I Just Don’t Think I’m Struggling’

Khloé Kardashian has had her fair share of trauma, from having a husband addicted to drugs to a serial cheater baby daddy, but she swears she isn’t “struggling” enough to need therapy.

These days, more and more people are seeking therapy, including Kim Kardashian. On on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim sits down with the mother of two to discuss her decision to return to treatment. While doing so, she suggests that Khloé join her on the “journey.” Apparently, her sister is not the only one who thinks counseling will do Khloé some good.

While at lunch with one of her best friends, Malika Haqq, they began discussing the now 40-year-old’s birthday. Haqq stated that the mother of two should celebrate big and suggested she goes on an Eat Pray Love adventure, similar to the bestselling book by Elizabeth Gilbert and the movie starring Julia Roberts. Khloé quickly shot down the idea, claiming it would not go well. Haqq pushed further, stating that the adventure could be therapeutic for her.

“It’s indirect therapy,” Malika stated. “It’s like the kind of therapy you want to do.”

Having heard the word “therapy” again, Khloé asks her friend if she thinks she needs therapy, to which she replies, “A hundred percent.”

Khloé Kan’t Katch A Kounselor She Likes

After two different people suggested that Khloé begin a healing journey with a therapist, The Kardashians star clarified that she had tried therapy. She also claims that she shopped around, looking for the right therapist, and has gone through three or four different people.

“I’ve never connected. I’m like, ‘I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, ‘Okay.’ I never got any guidance”

According to the reality TV star, she specifically tried to seek counseling before her son, Tatum, arrived in 2022. Nevertheless, her bestie, Malika, gathered that the therapist she tried was not the right one for her. Khloé then revealed that every therapist she’s been to has treated her the same. She later stated in a confessional scene that one therapist suggested that she doesn’t need counseling.

“I was actually told by one therapist that I didn’t need therapy because I process things so matter-of-fact. I don’t know. It was a strange encounter,” she admitted.

Khloé also disclosed that she sought therapy after Lamar Odom’s cheating and drug scandal broke. However, her therapist wasn’t sure how to help her due to her calm demeanor.

“My husband, I found him at a drug den in a motel and, like, I was saying something, but [my therapist asked], ‘So do you get upset?’” she stated.

Her therapist later told her that she didn’t think Khloé actually needed her, “I was like, ‘What? Is she firing me?’” Khloé asked. “I think I got broken up with by a therapist.”

Though she has had trouble finding the right therapist, Kim Kardashian’s sister is still open to the idea and agrees that she may need it. Still, she doesn’t feel like she is struggling enough to be dire.

“I’m sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I’m struggling, and I’m like, ‘I can’t find my way. I need a therapist.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’ll try therapy.'” she said.

After many years of tension, Khloé is seemingly in a good place as she co-parents with her children’s father and habitual cheater, Tristan Thompson.