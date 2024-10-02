‘Love Is Blind’ Exclusive: Ashley And Tyler Open Up About Their Almost Instant Connection In The Pods

Love Is Blind debuted the first six episodes of Season 7 Wednesday, October 2 and we’re already head over heels for several couples — especially this one in particular.

If you haven’t watched yet you may want to steer clear of this story if you’re worried about spoilers! BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted it up with Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis ahead of the season premiere to get the details on their sweet Black love story.

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind shares the cast’s interactions as they move from the pods, in hopes of finding a connection on the other side without having any idea of what the other person looks like. For some couples it took some time for the connection to happen, but Francis says he had the good fortune of hitting the jackpot on his very first date in the pods.

“For me it was day one,” Tyler told BOSSIP about when he first had an inkling he’d found his match. “Ashley was my first date and it was just something that came through the wall, a feeling of safety that I’ve never felt before. I wasn’t sure if you asked me day one would I propose to Ashley, I’d have been like, ‘I’m still in the, you know, I don’t know, I don’t know her,’ but that was the person that was always on my mind from day one of the pods.”

It turns out the feeling was mutual! Ashley Adionser told BOSSIP that Francis left a strong impression from their very first encounter.

“Tyler was number one on my little checklist from Day 1 just because he came in super authentic and vulnerable,” Ashley told BOSSIP. “I think when I really knew is when I started missing him to the point it hurt and I’m in the pods or in the lounge and I’m like, ‘Bro I got five more dates — I don’t care about any of these people.’ Great people, great conversation, but I wanted to get in there with him.”

The couple ultimately sought out a solution to help them during their moments apart.

“We switched each other’s blankets and sprayed our scents on them just so we could have a piece of each other,” Adionser told BOSSIP. “I was like balling it up so that the girls couldn’t see the name on it, because I started getting a little minor jealousy, even though I knew it was part of the process. I’m like knowing certain people are going in there with him and I’m sending you know my potential man off to someone else. So I think it was around the time where I started to deeply feel that, I was like, ‘Wow I could marry this guy.’”

While Francis told BOSSIP he tried to avoid any jealous moments, there is a scene in the pods where Tyler tells Ashley he got upset when one of the other guys touched “his wife’s blanket.” Ultimately he says he remained optimistic that what was for him was truly for him.

“I was very open in the pods expressing who I was dating,” Tyler said. “I was also open to listen and to people who were dating the same people as me I didn’t take it as a jab, I took it as, ‘we don’t control these women.’ If you are their match they’ll pick you. So I was just very open and fluid and I really talked about everything.”

In the pods Ashley likened dating in your thirties to “tucking through the clearance rack, trying to find a hidden gem,” and spoiler alert — she ends up exiting the pods with an actual ring on her finger. Still, anyone who has watched previous seasons of Love Is Blind knows the road to the altar can be very rocky — and even rockier once cameras stop following them, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed that this love is one meant to last while we await the arrival of Episodes 7-9 on October 9.

In the meantime, Francis shared his advice for any potential future Love is Blind singles.

“I would say for anyone going into it, go into it with an open mind,” Tyler told BOSSIP. “Be prepared to find love because people are looking for love. I know some people go in there and maybe they’re looking for other things but just know that everyone’s trying to be genuine and be themselves and it’s for love.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 Episodes 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.