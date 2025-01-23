‘The Dolls’ Exclusive: Coach Dianna Has Some Advice For O’Shyn

Coach Dianna Williams and her Dancing Dolls are still captivating audiences on TV!

In her latest series The Dolls, audiences follow dance coach Dianna Williams and her Dancing Dolls, a group of talented young girls looking to better their futures at an HBCU and become professional dancers. A fresh DD4L elite team surfaces, as Dianna Williams looks to continue expanding her global brand, while balancing her life as a mother and wife.

Season 1 episodes are available to binge on Brandon TV now, with episode 19 set to release this Sunday, January 26. The season finale will air February 2 making it 20 episodes completing the first season.

The cast includes Dianna Williams, Jenear Kidd, Destiny Sykes, O’Shyn Addison, E’Taysia Lawrence, Brooke McKinney, Jalea Kidd, Morgan Smith, Jadaia Gorman, Shannan Williams, La’Toya Sykes, Timeeka Addison, Shanta Morris, Ashley McKinney, Tonya Smith, and many more.

Here’s what to expect from this episode:

In this week’s episode, Coach Dianna Williams mentors her head co-captain, O’Shyn Addison, as she prepares for a big audition on television. O’Shyn, who has earned a spot on “the mirror” more than any other Dancing Doll this season, exemplifies talent, discipline, and resilience. Dianna’s weekly rankings on the mirror reflect the team’s top performers, and O’Shyn’s consistent placement has made her a fan-favorite this season. Having moved from Baltimore just two years ago, O’Shyn knows what it takes to make sacrifices for her dream. In a heartfelt pep talk, Dianna encourages O’Shyn to embrace her journey, reminding her that overcoming adversity is a key part of success. With her confidence growing, O’Shyn sets her sights high, proving that hard work and belief in oneself can lead to limitless possibilities.

Check out the sneak preview clip below:

This week’s episode of “The Dolls” debuts exclusively on Brandon TV on Sunday, January 26.

The worldwide streaming app, Brandon TV, founded by Brandon Stewart, is heavily focused on unscripted programming and bringing reality TV queens back to television.