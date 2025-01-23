Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo & Zoe Saldaña Snag 2025 Oscar Nominations–But Did Denzel Get Snubbed?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 97th annual Academy Awards nominations on Thursday, and the Internet’s ablaze with reactions.

This year’s Oscar nominations seriously lacked melanin, but some celebs secured Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Cynthia Erivo Nominated For Best Actress, Zoe Saldaña Nominated For Best Supporting Actress

Cynthia Erivo secured her third Oscar nomination, bringing her closer to becoming the youngest EGOT winner ever.

Cynthia already has a Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 2016, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017, and a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program in 2017. If she wins, she’ll join the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and John Legend as EGOTs.

Cynthia’s Wicked co-star Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Wicked, and she said on Instagram she was honored by the “unfathomable recognition.”

“picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered,” she added. “i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you.”

Zoe Saldaña was also nominated for an Oscar this year.

The star is up for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, and the Netflix film racked up 13 nominations in total, setting an all-time Oscar record for a non-English language film.

Colman Domingo Was Nominated For Best Actor—But Did Denzel Washington Get Snubbed?

Colman Domingo is also celebrating his Oscar nomination this morning.

With today’s nomination, he’s followed in Denzel Washington’s footsteps by receiving back-to-back Oscar nods for Best Actor. Colman was nominated for Rustin last year and is up for Best Actor this year for Sing Sing.

Speaking of Denzel, some movie buffs believe he was one of the major Oscars snubs this year for his performance as Macrinus in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Deadline has called it a “crime,” and others agree.

What do YOU think?

The 2025 Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

Check out the full list of 2024 Oscar nominations on the flip.