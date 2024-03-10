Bossip Video

This evening March 10, The Oscars will go down live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will start an hour earlier than usual at 7 pm instead of 8 pm. The night should be a great time but we’re just here for the drinks. Of course, we’ve picked several cocktails perfectly curated for you to enjoy at home while watching the big show. If you do not want to partake in a nice cocktail tonight because you have work tomorrow Starbucks has you covered. The brand has two new drinks that pair perfectly with your Oscars viewing session: the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte.

BOSSIPs 2024 Oscars Cocktail Guide

The Barbenheimer

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Gold Rum

1 1/2 oz Pineapple juice

1 oz Lime juice

1/2 oz Simple syrup

1/3 oz Ruby port

Mint Sprig as G[KC4] garnish

Method: In a glass filled with crushed ice, pour the first 4 ingredients and churn to mix. Top with port and garnish with a mint sprig.

Filtered Clear Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Avión Reserva Cristalino

1 oz. Filtered Lime Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Method: Add one and a half ounces of Avión Reserva Cristalino, filtered lime juice and simple syrup to a shaker. Stir gently until thoroughly mixed and strain carefully through a fine mesh strainer. Strain over coupe glass. Garnish with a lime twist and enjoy!

POSTAGE STAMP

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Glenmorangie Original

1/3 oz Elderflower Cordial

1/3 oz Orgeat

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve in a coupe. Garnish with a twist of orange zest on the rim of the glass.

Belle of the Ball

Ingredients:

2 parts Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon

1 part Peach Syrup

0.75 part Lemon Juice

0.5 part Meletti Amaro

1 Egg White

1 dash Walnut Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to shaker and dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice to shaker and shake until tin shaker is cold. Double strain into coupe glass.

Elevated Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Avión Reserva 44

1 oz. Amalfi Lemon Juice

½ oz. Italicus

¾ oz. Saffron Syrup

Vanilla Pod to garnish

Method: Grab your coupe glass and fill it with ice cubes to keep it chilled. Next, fill a shaker with ice cubes and add 2 oz of Avion Reserva 44, and 1 oz fresh lime juice. Add in half an ounce of Italicus, Saffron Syrup or Agave nectar if you prefer your cocktails on the sweeter side. Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well combined and chilled. Strain into your prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a vanilla pod and enjoy!

Crème de violette

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces LALO Tequila

1 oz lemon juice

.5 oz tempus fugit creme de violette

.5 oz simple syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass over ice.

Cincoro Espressoro Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Cincoro Reposado Tequila

1 shot espresso, freshly pulled and slightly cooled

.75 oz Mr. Black or coffee liquor

Dash of agave

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously until very cold. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

On The Rocks Collection

Barbie – The Cosmopolitan

Raise a glass to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with this pink, bright, and beautiful Cosmopolitan. It’s as fabulous as our favorite dolls!

Killers Of The Flower Moon – The Aviation

Flavorful and distinctive just like the people from Osage, toast to Lily Gladstone’s performance in Killers Of The Flower Moon this season!

Poor Things – Strawberry Daiquiri

This cocktail is sunshine in a bottle, carefree and fun just like Bella Baxter’s character in Poor Things, just sit back and sip!

Oppenheimer – The Espresso Martini

Embrace the dark and daring side with The Espresso Martini, a perfect match for physicist Robert Oppenheimer. Keep the energy high during the 3-hour ceremony!

The Holdovers – The Old Fashioned

Celebrate the Holdovers with The Old Fashioned – bitter yet strong- like their journey from rough beginnings to a beautifully blended family.