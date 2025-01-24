Lori Harvey Teases Fans With Alluring Latex Look Ahead Of PLAYBOY Cover For Magazine’s First Print Edition In 5 Years

Lori Harvey is officially a PLAYBOY cover girl!

Who better than Harvey to grace the cover of the mag for the brand’s first print edition in five years? This comes after moving the publication to web-only in 2020.

“PLAYBOY Magazine makes its big return to print on February 10, and that means a few things: A new Playmate of the Year, the high-quality editorial features readers have come to expect from PLAYBOY over the past 70+ years, and of course, a brand new cover model,” the PLAYBOY site teases in their announcement. “That model is Lori Harvey and her millions of followers already know why she’s a perfect fit for PLAYBOY,” the statement continues. “Known both for being a style icon often glimpsed at the front row of major fashion shows as well as founder of the SKN by LH skincare line and Yevrah Swim, Lori Harvey is truly aspirational. We are thrilled to present an exclusive feature story and interview with her with a focus on her personal journey, career, and more.”

While the actual cover has not yet been revealed, video from Harvey’s shoot shows the 28-year-old staring into the camera while wearing a sexy black latex bodysuit and matching fur-trimmed boots. In another short clip, Lori wore a face covering and a black backless gown, which allowed her G-string to peek through.

Commenters couldn’t be more excited for Lori Harvey’s PLAYBOY debut, taking to the Instagram announcement to emphasize just how highly anticipated this issue is.

“Stop this will be the first and only time I will ever purchase Playboy,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Spectacular… I’ll have 14 of them🤲🏽” “The way I’ve been using Playboy as the main example of print being dead,” one commenter said. “I’m so happy you’re breathing life into it again.”

The reimagined PLAYBOY magazine arrives nationwide on Barnes & Noble newsstands on February 10, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day.