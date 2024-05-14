Bossip Video

She’s still pretty!

Lori Harvey visits PrettyLittleThing Show Room

Source: Coastline Images / Coastline Images

Lori Harvey was photographed swinging by the PrettyLittleThing LA showroom on Melrose for a fitting wearing a casual sweat set.

Lori Harvey visits PrettyLittleThing Show Room

Source: Coastline Images / Coastline Images

The model and entrepreneur sported her signature ponytail and natural beat as well as a pair of comfy slip on shoes.

Lori Harvey visits PrettyLittleThing Show Room

Source: Coastline Images / Coastline Images

Related Stories

Must be nice to have a whole showroom of inventory at your fingertips.  Hit the flip to see some of the dressier styles Lori slipped on at the fitting.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Models
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.