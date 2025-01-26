Reginald VelJohnson Sends Love To Dave Chappelle For Making Diddy ‘Freakoff’ Rumors Funny During SNL

Reginald VelJohnson—better known as Carl Winslow from Family Matters—is still confused about how his name got mentioned alongside disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

But he’s not mad at Dave Chappelle for bringing some humor to the unsubstantiated claims during his Saturday Night Live hosting duties.

“That stuff that came out is so false, but I have to hear it every now and then,” VelJohnson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But Dave Chappelle made it funny, and I really appreciate that. That was really cool. He made it seem very civil.”

He continued,

“It was kinda nice to see him talk about me,” VelJohnson said. “I just wish he was talking about something a little bit better than that stupid lie with Diddy. But he made it funny, and I appreciate that. It made me look good.”

During his opening monologue, Chappelle joked that he, himself, was too ugly to be invited to a Diddy party but made mention of VelJohnson’s alleged attendance as point of contention.

“And I was like, ‘Carl Winslow from Family Matterswas there, and I wasn’t invited? It’s worse than I thought, ” he quipped.

VelJohnson’s name was circulated in the initial rundown of alleged celebrity participants in Diddy‘s risqué after-hours parties that are rumored to have included sexual assault and sex trafficking. The Die Hard actor did take time to deny the rumors yet again saying,

“I have no idea why they started that. I don’t know why, and it will never go away. I never even met the man. I have no idea what they’re talking about. I just pay it no mind and keep on doing what I do. I have no idea why they put me connected with it.”

It was, admittedly, very random to see Mr. Winslow’s name connected to the wild allegations levied against Diddy.