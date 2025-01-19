Dave Chappelle Cracks Diddy Joke In ‘SNL’ Monologue, Muses He Was ‘Too Ugly’ To Be Invited To Freak-Offs

Dave Chappelle returned to Saturday Night Live to discuss Diddy, Luigi Mangione, Trump, and more for his fourth SNL hosting gig.

Politics had a sharp and vicious rebrand in 2016 when reality star Donald Trump was elected President. With his first victory, the pressure was on Saturday Night Live to deliver a product that would calm viewers. SNL creator Lorne Michaels delivered, grabbing veteran comedian Dave Chappelle for the hosting duties.

Dave assured the people everything would be okay and urged them to give ole Donny a fair shot. In 2020, Biden was elected, and Dave Chappelle returned again for another entertaining evening with way less pressure.

He then hosted again in 2022.

Last night, Dave returned to SNL for the fourth time alongside Marcello Hernández and musical guest GloRilla and admitted that he first turned down Lorne’s call to host right after the election, but he had a change of heart and decided to give it one more go.

During his monologue, he touched on the Los Angeles wildfires, Luigi Mangione, and more.

Things also got especially interesting when Dave spoke on Diddy and his alleged “freak-offs.”

According to the comedian, despite his friends wondering if he was involved, he didn’t know about the alleged sex parties because he was “too ugly” to be invited.

“They’d be like, ‘Well how were all these people you know at the freak-off and you were the only one who wasn’t at the freak-off?’ And I thought about it for a minute and I said oh my God — I’m ugly. That was a tough way to find that out. Can you imagine if you were me reading the newspaper and found out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me?”

Later in the monologue, he pleaded for Trump to “do better” when he takes office again and urged him to stop being petty.

“The presidency is no place for petty people. Donald Trump, I know you watch the show — man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you,” he said. “Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. And I mean this when I say this: good luck. Please do better next time. Please all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

Will it happen? We can only wait and see, but many remain positive and hopeful about the future.

You can watch Chappelle’s full Saturday Night Live monologue below.