‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Introduces Minneapolis Singles Seeking To Meet Their Match In The Pods [TRAILER]

Are you ready to go back in the pods for the EIGHTH season?! The Minneapolis/St.Paul edition of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day!

The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back once again as hosts!

Starting Feb. 14, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday

12 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, Feb. 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Friday, Feb. 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Friday, Feb. 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (Friday, March 7): Episode 12

Check out the official trailer below along with some facts about this season’s singles:

Tudum dropped the lowdown on this season’s cast. Let us know who catches your eye and how you think they’ll match up.

Lauren

Age 31

Occupation: Educational Sales

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

About: Coming from a big Irish Catholic family with 80 first cousins, Lauren has always wanted to start one of her own. But her recent relationships never seem to make it past the six-to-nine-month mark, leaving her eager to find a connection to last a lifetime. As a former teacher, Lauren is primed to be a star student in the pods. “I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people,” she says. But she tends to be an overthinker and processor, which could get in the way of her decision-making. “I just like to know what’s going on and how people are feeling, which can be a little bit too much sometimes, she says. However, if any of her suitors are too invested in their personal appearance — or hers for that matter — then the choice to move on will be simple. “It just comes off very arrogant, and I can pick up on that.”

Hugo

Age 30

Occupation Marketing

Astrological Sign Pisces

About It’s not unusual for Hugo to take long, last-minute road trips to try a new restaurant in another state on a random Friday night. No wonder he describes his experience dating in Minneapolis as “repetitive and mundane.” A down-to-earth woman with that same spontaneous spirit will make the perfect co-pilot on these frequent unplanned joyrides. But Hugo is searching for a future wife who also doesn’t mind if he sometimes rides solo. “One thing I’m not willing to sacrifice for love would be my alone time,” he says. “I do need some space every now and then.” But after four years of the single life, he’s ready to make room for a partner who shares his goals and values.

Amanda

Age 43

Occupation District Retail Manager

Astrological Sign Capricorn

David

Age 33

Occupation Medical Device Sales

Astrological Sign Aries

About Working in the medical aesthetics industry, Dave is used to concentrating on people’s looks, but his biggest turn-off is superficiality. That, and too much Botox. Now, he’s eager to approach dating in a totally new way and prioritize shared interests and values over physical appearance. Though he sometimes struggles to express his feelings, Dave is prepared to get real with a partner who shares his social stamina, but has a different enough personality to keep him curious. If he finds a woman who can deck the halls with all 40 of his cousins every Christmas Eve, she might just be the one. But anyone who wins Dave’s heart must first get the stamp of approval from the two most important people in his life: his dad and sister.

Brittany

Age 35

Occupation Partnership Executive

Astrological Sign Aries

About Sports lover Brittany says her openness to new experiences prompted her to make the big move to Minneapolis. Ideally, she’d like to match with someone who’s just as curious and game to swing for the fences. “I’m looking for a very confident man,” she says. “I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things.” If that includes how to be on time, all the better, as she admits she struggles with punctuality. But as a successful businesswoman who’s worked with the NBA, NFL, and MLB, in addition to playing and coaching Division I college basketball, she’s clearly a pro who has mastered quite a few things on her own.

Joey Age 35 Occupation Physician Associate Astrological Sign Taurus About Always a groomsman, but never the groom, Joey was in 11 weddings last year. Ideally, he will find someone who’s handy with a needle and thread since he ripped his pants on the dance floor at six of those 11 weddings. Joey is entering the pods in hopes that it will finally be his turn to say “I do.” If he forms a relationship with someone who is empathetic and family-oriented, then Joey won’t have any problems making compromises. “Everyone’s got healthy boundaries, so as long as we discuss and don’t cross them, there wouldn’t be anything I can’t sacrifice,” he says. But there is one thing Joey won’t tolerate from a partner. “If they give me a wet willy, I’m not going to be happy,” he shares. “That is my pet peeve, and everybody knows it.” Follow Joey

Casandra

Age 30

Occupation Hairstylist

Astrological Sign Taurus

About For Casandra, a good sense of humor is the ultimate green flag, which should come as no surprise as she was named after a character in Wayne’s World. Way! In addition to witty banter, she’s looking forward to getting vulnerable in the pods with a future partner. But time with her “good group of girls” comes first, so just as the Spice Girls once wisely sang, if you wanna be Casandra’s lover, you gotta get with her friends. When it comes to boxers or briefs, we don’t know if she has a preference … as long as whatever the guy is wearing gets the job done. “My biggest ick is when you see the top of a guy’s butt crack,” she says. “I can’t handle that.” Follow Casandra

Ben

Age 28

Occupation Developer

Astrological Sign Libra

About Ben’s competitive nature serves him well in his intramural kickball league, but he’s yet to bring home a championship title in the game of love. A team player on and off the field, Ben says he can always sense when someone’s feeling left out. “I have kind of a sixth sense for that and love to just bring people in and make them feel included,” he says. If Ben meets a woman who can match his energy and lead with vulnerability in the pods, he won’t hesitate to draft her as a partner in life. And, if she has a competitive streak of her own and complements his outgoing and playful personality, then it just might be a win-win.

Kylie

Age 28

Occupation Medical Student

Astrological Sign Virgo

About Med student Kylie is determined to heal some lonely hearts. “One thing that’s really unique about the pods is, everybody’s here to get married and find their someone,” she says. “I’m here to find my husband.” When she’s not wearing a white coat, Kylie can usually be seen sporting the latest fashion trends, which are responsible for her overflowing closet. But she’s more than willing to clean up her shopaholic act and make room for the right guy. The one thing she won’t give up, however, is her faith. “I am a very religious person, so I’m looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family.”

Daniel

Age 30

Occupation Sales Account Executive

Astrological Sign Taurus

About This former Gerber baby model is all grown up and ready to find a partner he can go gaga over. With his parents’ long-lasting marriage as an inspiration for his own future love story, Daniel is intent on building a family with a woman who appreciates his sensitive side. He’s hoping that she’ll love him — and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth — unconditionally. Though he doesn’t always think before he speaks, which he’s worried might get him in trouble in the pods, his openness and willingness to ask for help are the qualities Daniel’s most proud of developing.

Madison

Age 28

Occupation Artist

Astrological Sign Leo

About Madison’s most consistent relationship has been with her beloved French bulldog, Henri, — and, yes, he has his own Instagram account. But now this artist is looking to fill in the blank canvas of her love life with a guy who matches her “goofy girl” energy — bonus points if he can roll up his sleeves and join her in the studio. And, if that’s not exactly his speed, then there’s always room on the back of her motorcycle. But don’t expect Madison to fall for just anyone in the pods, as she’s proud of “never settling for anything less” than she deserves, which includes men with “long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods.” If you can’t always reach her, don’t take it personally. “I’m really bad at texting,” Madison says. “Sometimes my friends are like, ‘Did you pass away? Because I haven’t heard from you in two weeks.’” Follow Madison

Brian

Age 30

Occupation Wine Bar Owner

Astrological Sign Cancer

About Brian has been putting his business acumen to good use from a young age, opening up a wine bar during his senior year of college. Focusing on his career hasn’t exactly helped him in the dating department. But now he’s seeking a partner with whom he can share a bottle of his favorite vintage and help him nail down a better work-life balance. Despite his discerning palate, you won’t find any wine stains on his teeth. “I get complimented on my smile a lot,” he says. Hopefully, he’ll match with a woman that also takes care of her pearly whites, as poor hygiene is a deal-breaker.

Meg

Age 31

Occupation Oncology Nurse

Astrological Sign Libra

About Put free-spirited Meg in a box and you’ll miss out on all she has to offer. As an oncology nurse, work comes first, but she’s also a self-described goof who can be a “little bit air-headed” from time to time. “I miss my exit nearly every day when I drive to work, and [I tend to] lose my phone or just forget to plug it in,” she says. With a demanding career, dating has been nearly impossible, but after two years of the single life, Meg is making finding love a priority. In the pods, she’s willing to go deep, but if her energy isn’t reciprocated, then it’s on to the next one. “My biggest ick is somebody who doesn’t ask questions back,” she says. But if he values humor and heart in equal measure (and doesn’t mind taking charge in the kitchen), then Meg is ready to take a leap of faith.

Andrew

Age 27

Occupation Realtor

Astrological Sign Cancer

About Heading into the pods, intellectually curious Andrew is ready to go deep. “I’m someone who is constantly searching for answers to not always the simplest questions,” he says. “I’m looking for someone who is willing to go on that journey.” But cerebral explorations aren’t the only adventures this former Army helicopter mechanic is interested in. For Andrew, the frigid temperatures are the hardest part about dating in Minneapolis, making romantic nature walks out of the question. Instead, he prefers to take dates to the dance floor. And, while having two left feet isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, a potential partner who asks him to sacrifice his faith would definitely send him whirling away in the opposite direction.

Molly

Age 30

Occupation Executive Assistant

Astrological Sign Sagittarius

About Self-made Molly is proud of purchasing a home all on her own where she plans to spend Christmases to come with her forever person. Eager to share her tree-decorating traditions, she brought a special ornament into the pods in hopes of gifting it to her future husband. A go-getter from an early age, the former Minnesota Timberwolves cheerleader paid for a portion of her college tuition with funds won from lip sync battles she competed in throughout her childhood. Now, Molly is in the market for a hype man who will back all her scene-stealing performances in her day-to-day life. “If I’m out on the dance floor, they have to be cheering me on in the corner, or out there dancing with me,” she says. Boys who are embarrassed easily, please exit stage left.

Mason

Age 33

Occupation Cinematographer

Astrological Sign Taurus

About Mason is used to relying on his visual instincts as a cinematographer, but now he’s coming out from behind the camera to switch things up for love. His biggest accomplishment is making a living in a creative career he loves, and he’s looking for that same passion and drive in a potential partner. A skater girl would be particularly rad, as Mason shreds whenever he gets the chance, even sneaking in skating sessions before work. In fact, he’s so committed to the sport that he once went through an entire workday with a broken foot. While he may be tough on the ramp, Mason says his friends and family would beg to differ, lovingly describing him as a “big softie.”

Monica

Age 28

Occupation Digital Marketing

Astrological Sign Aries

About Family-oriented Monica is searching for a guy to join her tribe. “I want my partner to feel like another family member,” she says. “I am my most authentic self with my mom, dad, and sister, so finding someone who adds to that dynamic is more than I could ask for.” Monica says her loved ones would describe her as “secretly really weird,” so anyone who makes it past the pods must accept her tendency to talk to herself and not violate her list of extremely specific icks. “Shoes are an ick to me,” she says. “If you have dirty New Balances that are bright blue, I’m sorry, but we got to work on it.” After deleting her dating apps, Monica hopes the pods will work their magic and help her land a guy who loves her — and the experimental recipes she whips up in the kitchen.

Sara

Age 29

Occupation Oncology Nurse

Astrological Sign Capricorn

About Sara once typed the entire alphabet in three and a half seconds, but she’s still figuring out the ABC’s of love. After a year of being single, this oncology nurse is searching for a goal-oriented guy who looks on the sunny side of life — and if he happens to laugh at her jokes from time to time, that wouldn’t hurt either. The “small town vibe” of Minneapolis hasn’t exactly helped Sara’s hunt for a life partner because it feels like everyone already knows (or has dated) everyone else. Genuine connections with guys who don’t need fixing are paramount, as she spends plenty of time taking care of others at her day job. When she’s off duty, Sara spends her time playing Call of Duty, so her future husband better level up his skills before their wedding day.

Scott

Age 34

Occupation Project Manager

Astrological Sign Sagittarius

About Like any good Midwestern boy, Scott is extremely close with his friends and family. But for the first time, he’s ready to make connections based on his own instincts instead of what others may think. Described by those who know him best as a “golden retriever,” Scott may struggle a bit with long dates lounging in the pods. “I do not sit still very well,” he says. “I enjoy taking in a football game on the couch, but after that, I need to get up and run off my energy.” Still, that doesn’t mean a stimulating conversation with a “girl that’s well-read” won’t get his tail wagging.

Taylor

Age 32

Occupation Colonoscopy Nurse

Astrological Sign Pisces

About Attention, Lindsay Lohan: Taylor is ready to star in her own Christmas rom-com. “The thing I’m most excited to do with my partner is decorating our Christmas tree together,” she says. “I could cry just thinking about it.” Finding a “genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny” man in the pods would be the biggest gift Taylor could receive. “If you can make me laugh, the rest is history,” she adds. And, for the record, reindeer hooves are the only ones she wants to see, as guys who wear flip-flops are a major turn-off. After losing herself in past relationships, Taylor feels like she’s ready to “love fearlessly and wholeheartedly” once again — and hopefully her future husband won’t mind her caroling all year round. “I sing a lot of sentences for no reason,” she says. “So that might get annoying.”

Benji

Age 26

Occupation Entrepreneur / Realtor

Astrological Sign Aquarius

About Digital nomad Benji hasn’t lived in the same place for the last seven years. Though he’s the youngest single entering the pods, he’s committed to settling down with someone special, who also doesn’t mind globe-trotting from time to time. “I’m a huge traveler and I see a lot of that in our future,” he says. As for his dream partner, Benji’s looking for her to check every possible box. He wants to connect with someone who’s spontaneous … but can also plan, and someone who pushes him out of his comfort zone … but also makes him feel comfortable. Only time will tell if the total package is waiting for him on the other side of the glowing wall.

Brad

Age 35

Occupation Dentist

Astrological Sign Sagittarius

About In the pods, Brad plans to bring “Midwest nice” back to dating. “I’m looking for a best friend, someone who’s easy to talk to and nice to me,” he says. “There have been some mean [women] over the years, and I’d like to try to avoid that.” As a dentist, Brad has no interest in getting chewed up and spit out by a girl with a nasty bite. All the pods sweeties better brace themselves because Brad does have some mean moves. He once won $10,000 doing a freestyle dance competition in Miami Beach. Do you think his routine involved flossing?

Vanessa

Age 31

Occupation Media Planner

Astrological Sign Sagittarius

About To impress this classically trained ballerina, your dating skills better be on point(e). Heading into the experiment, Vanessa is hoping to cross paths with a guy who embraces all of her passions — from dancing and horseback riding to camping and spontaneous road tripping. “My perfect partner is somebody who’s always down to try something new and go along with my crazy whims,” she says. Choosing men based on physical appearance hasn’t yielded the kind of love Vanessa has wanted all her life, so she’s open to all connections in the pods. Well, almost all. “The only thing I’m not willing to sacrifice for love is my dogs,” she says. “I can’t live without them.”

Alex

Age 29

Occupation Commercial Real Estate Broker

Astrological Sign Taurus

About Alex may know how to ride a unicycle, though after some time in the pods, he’s hoping to pedal a bicycle built for two. But that’s not his only special skill — this former high school music teacher plays the guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin, clarinet, and more. Ideally, Alex’s partner won’t mind a bit of noise since he’s got plenty of instruments to practice and he’s also been known to snore. “I can’t help it,” he says. “So please forgive me.” If he meets an adventurous and slightly nerdy woman who can overlook that potentially aggravating habit, he’ll have no problem putting his dating days to bed.

Ashley

Age 28

Occupation Client Success Manager

Astrological Sign Virgo

About Ashley has been told that she’s “a bit too much” in past relationships, so any future partner needs to love her zest for life. “I am not willing to sacrifice my excitability,” she says. “I really just want a partner that can embrace that fully.” Ready to see beauty in life’s simplest moments, Ashley hopes to spend the rest of her days with someone who’ll catch every sunset and walk around the city snapping photographs. If Ashley finds a self-assured, expressive guy, she’ll lock him down at shutter speed, sight unseen. “I’d like a secure man,” she says. “You’ve got to be confident with what you got. I don’t care if you are shorter than me or anything, just do it with confidence.”

Mo

Age 35

Occupation Property Manager

Astrological Sign Capricorn

About Born in the Bronx before moving to Senegal and returning to the United States before he turned 10, Mo learned English as his third language. After a year and a half of single life in a city that sometimes feels way too small, he is hitting the pods to see if he’s also fluent in the language of love. His greatest accomplishment is becoming the first in his family to graduate college, but the learning didn’t stop there. Mo says he experienced significant personal growth throughout his 20s, especially when it comes to communication. Now, funny and outgoing Mo hopes to connect with his forever person — someone trustworthy, who embraces his big heart and resilient spirit.

Virginia

Age 34

Occupation Healthcare Recruiter

Astrological Sign Capricorn

About Adventurous Virginia is the type to enter a marathon on a whim, but she hasn’t found the right guy to meet her at the finish line. In past situationships, this doctor’s big heart has led her astray, but now she’s done pouring into others if they aren’t filling her cup first. “Still showing up and wanting love is my hugest accomplishment because it’s really easy to become jaded,” she says. A patient and faith-driven guy who “wants to go the long haul” will immediately attract her attention. But if “really arrogant and self-centered men” are waiting on the other side of the pods, then this former cheerleader won’t hesitate to show them the D-O-O-R.

Virginia

Age 34

Occupation Healthcare Recruiter

Astrological Sign Capricorn

About Adventurous Virginia is the type to enter a marathon on a whim, but she hasn't found the right guy to meet her at the finish line. In past situationships, this doctor's big heart has led her astray, but now she's done pouring into others if they aren't filling her cup first. "Still showing up and wanting love is my hugest accomplishment because it's really easy to become jaded," she says. A patient and faith-driven guy who "wants to go the long haul" will immediately attract her attention. But if "really arrogant and self-centered men" are waiting on the other side of the pods, then this former cheerleader won't hesitate to show them the D-O-O-R.

Adam

Age 33

Occupation Fashion Director / Co-Owner

Astrological Sign Leo

About By the time Adam was 13 years old, he'd already traveled to six continents. But this globe-trotter believes the right person should make even trips to the grocery store feel like an adventure. When it comes to dating, Adam has been losing hope after swiping away for the past few years, especially as the pool has dwindled. "Everyone [here] meets their person when they're like, 22," he says. "All of a sudden, you're 26 and there's no single people anymore." But while most of his peers were settling down, Adam was busy growing his men's clothing business from one tiny location to six stores across the country. He may have yet to select a mate, but at least he'll have no problems picking out his wedding fit.

Yemi

Age 30

Occupation Product Sales Manager

Astrological Sign Sagittarius

About Yemi hasn't had much luck in the dating scene, leaving her to wonder if her future husband can even be found in either of the Twin Cities. Meeting new people has been hard, especially because she feels that Midwestern guys can be hesitant to make the first move. "Men just aren't very forward here, so I don't get approached very often. It might have to do with the fact that I'm a little intimidating," she says. Yemi's independence, success, and drive have helped her climb the corporate ladder, but haven't done wonders for her love life. That's why an "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow" is who she's hoping to fall for in the pods. But if he has a vulgar sense of humor or bad manners, then a second date is off the table.

Tom

Age 38

Occupation Management Consultant

Astrological Sign Scorpio

About Born in Brazil and raised in Minnesota, Tom is a self-described fitness fanatic who doesn’t take rest days. “I work out when I go on vacation and I’m pretty focused on my diet,” he says. Now, Tom’s ready to show that same level of commitment to a life partner. While he’s slightly nervous about how fast a relationship could develop in the pods, he’s excited about the unplugged dating exercise. But if Tom ends up falling for someone who’s always “glued to their phone” after the pods — his number one ick — it could become a sticky situation.