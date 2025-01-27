Season 29 Of ‘The Bachelor’ Kicks Off With Show’s Second Black Lead Grant Ellis: ‘It’s Been A Whirlwind’

Season 29 of The Bachelor is finally here!

On Monday, Jan. 27, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love begins, marking only the franchise’s second Black lead after more than two decades on the air. Ellis, a New Jersey native, was first introduced to fans on Jen Tran’s season of The Bachelorette but was sent home right before hometown dates.

The former professional basketball player was named the Bachelor in August 2024, winning over fans after getting his heart broken by Tran. After admitting he was falling for the show’s first Asian Bachelorette, she sent him home, which led to his stint as the lead for his season.

“I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love,” he said during his departure from The Bachelorette. “I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

The 31-year-old was raised by his mom, who was actually the one to sign him up for The Bachelorette. She was also one of the first people he told about being named the Bachelor. Ellis is also close with his dad, who has a history of addiction. He first opened up about his dad’s story on The Bachelorette, later talking more about his time in rehab on Nick Viall’s podcast.

“I love my father to death,” he told the Viall Files host. “Everybody has their demons. He did the best that he could. I don’t want him to ever think that I’m bashing him. I’m super proud of him for the progress he’s made.”

Grant played basketball at three colleges before going pro, playing in the Dominican Republic for four and half years before an injury ended his career. Now, Ellis works as a day trader, buying and selling stocks for a living.

Being only the second Black lead in the history of The Bachelor, a lot of questions about the first Black lead’s time on the show are bound to come up. Following the controversy from Matt James’ season—in which his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell was seen in pictures attending an Antebellum South-themed party–Ellis is only looking to focus on his own journey.

“I think Matt handled himself really well, but the takeaway I have is really about my season,” he told the LA Times. “The way my season turned out is great. I wish Matt the best at what he does, and I’m sure he’ll do great things.” “I watched the season but really didn’t get involved in all the controversy,” he continued when pressed by the outlet. “I saw the love story that unfolded. As far as anything else, I really don’t have a lot to say.”

Overall, though, Grant told the Times that his own experience on the show was “great.”

“It’s been a whirlwind — a lot of emotion, a lot of decision-making,” he explained. “But overall, it’s been great. I have no complaints.”

The season 29 premiere of The Bachelor airs Monday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.