Sink Your Teeth Into This: The ‘Sinners’ Official Trailer Is Here And There Are Definitely Vampires Putting In Work

After THAT teaser last year we’ve been fiendin’ for another taste of what’s to come from Ryan Coogler’s newest project SINNERS and finally the official trailer has arrived.

While the teaser made it clear that supernatural forces are at work in the film, the project has been shrouded in mystery since the production began.

The film’s synopsis drops very subtle hints:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

But the trailer finally offers up a little more dialogue and enough flashes of fangs to at least add credence to online speculation that the film is about vampires.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Miller (“True Lies”), and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”). The film also introduces audiences to Miles Caton in his debut role.

“I can’t wait for folks to see Miles,” Coogler said. “He’s special.”

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

In an pre-trailer release conference, Coogler shied away from calling SINNERS a horror movie or a vampire film, although he did confirm there are indeed vampires in the project.

“It’s a unique one and it’s kind of genre-bending, it’s genre fluid,” Coogler said. “There are vampires in the film. But it’s really about a lot more than just that. It’s one of many elements. I think we’re gonna surprise people with it.”

We’re ready to be surprised. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a few more months to see the project.

SINNERS will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025, and internationally beginning on 16 April 2025.