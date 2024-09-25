Entertainment

MBJ & Ryan Coogler Celebrate 5th Movie Collab, Tease 'Sinners'

Blockbuster BFFs Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Celebrate 5th Big Screen Collab In Bromantic Video, Tease Fans With Sliver Of ‘SINNERS’ BTS Footage

Published on September 25, 2024

1 of 10

Michael B. Jordan Star Ceremony

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for MGM

 

After months of loud whispers about a secret Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan vampire epic, Warner Bros. dropped the long-awaited trailer for SINNERS that delivered genre-elevating Horror Noire from Hollywood’s most dynamic actor-director duo (not named Denzel and Spike).

In a surprise link-up posted on social media, the prolific pair celebrated their fifth big screen collab in the bromantic video that included a sliver of SINNERS BTS footage toward the very end.

With friendship breakups seemingly at an all-time high, it’s nice to see MBLJ and Coogler continue to make history together.

Michael B. Jordan Star Ceremony

Source: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for MGM

 

In SINNERS, twin brothers (played by Jordan) return to their hometown to start over after leaving their troubled lives behind only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Whew!

Check out the intriguing trailer below:

In the trailer, Jordan’s character says he’s been all over this world and never seen demons, ghosts or magic… ’til now. What’s never mentioned in the trailer, though, are vampires who we suspect are being saved for a big reveal in the official trailer closer to the film’s release next year.

Written and directed by Oscar-deserving Coogler, the highly anticipated film stars Jordan in a dual role, Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo who was previously attached to Marvel’s troubled Blade movie.

 

Will you be seated for SINNERS slithering its way into theaters March 7, 2025? Do you think one of the MBJ twins is a vampire in the film? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the SINNERS teaser trailer on the flip.

