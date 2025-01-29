Crime

NY State Trooper Thomas Mascia Lied About Being Shot

F12: White NY State Trooper Caught Lying About Shooting Himself, Accused ‘Dark-Skinned Male’ Of The Crime

Published on January 29, 2025

Former NYS Trooper Thomas Mascia leaves Long Island court

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

 

 

In October 2024, then New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia allegedly staged a crime that puts Jussie Smollett to shame.

According to NBC News, Mascia pulled to the side of Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead, New York, and dropped a handful of .22 caliber shell casing on the ground. He then drove to Hempstead Lake State Park, shot himself in the leg, and took the gun to his parents house before driving back to the parkway to report that he had been shot by, wait for it…by a “dark-skinned male” who was said to have been driving a Dodge Charger.

This little piggy was apparently trying to get one of the YNs killed.

New York State trooper Thomas Mascia leaves Long Island hospital with his parents

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

 

Mascia’s tall tale led law enforcement to shut down the parkway for hours and sparked an inter-departmental, multi-state manhunt between New York, New Jersey, and Delaware. When he was released from the hospital, Mascia was celebrated by Long Island law enforcement for surviving his alleged harrowing ordeal.

Wounded NYS Trooper Thomas Mascia leaves in wheelchair from hospital in East Meadow, New York

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

 

After a thorough investigation into the sketchy alleged details of the shooting, 27-year-old Mascia and his parents turned themselves into authorities to answer for multiple criminal charges. For his part, Mascia was charged with tampering with evidence, false reporting of a crime, and official misconduct. His parents, 55-year-old Dorothy Mascia and 62-year-old Thomas Mascia were charged with one count each of criminal possession of a firearm, as an illegally modified semi-automatic rifle was found in their home. Thomas Mascia, a former NYPD officer, was a convicted felon and could not legally own a firearm.

Said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly via NBC News:

“The evidence uncovered and the absence of evidence told us everything we needed to know,” the district attorney said. “Even though Mascia tried to hide his tracks, it didn’t take long for everyone to uncover that his harrowing story was nothing more than an elaborate work of fiction.”

Mascia, had been suspended without pay since early November. He resigned on Friday.

We hope the judge throws a whole library’s worth of books at him.

