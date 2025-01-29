Thanks For Sharing—Again: Allison Holker Remembers Risky Sexcapade With Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Above Concert Scaffolding

As fans continue to condemn Allison Holker for tarnishing Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ legacy with the revelations in her new book, she’s shockingly unveiling even more private details about their relationship.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum appeared on an episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Monday, Jan. 27. During their conversation, Holker was asked about falling in love with her late husband, to which she recalled, “I was like, ‘Oh, I like him.’ It was just his presence was really powerful but soft and welcoming all at the same time.”

Holker went on to address a specific passage in her tell-all memoir, going into detail about a time the two of them had sex in public.

“The only reason I’m so willing to share this story is he actually shared this story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she began. “I was devastated that he was willing to share this on TV. We were just in this very honeymoon phase of dating where everything was really exciting and we were both on these big tours. Mine was a national tour, his was international. So we were just traveling to see each other and support each other at each other’s shows.”

Allison went to see Boss perform as an opening act of a Glee tour, which led to the couple exploring the concert arena.

“We found some stairs, we ended up on some scaffolding above everyone watching the Glee part of the show,” she explained. “We were literally looking at the performers from Glee,” she continued. “We just started making out and we were looking down, there’s all these audience members screaming and cheering, but they couldn’t see us.” Holker continued, “It was kind of romantic. We started doing the deed and then all of a sudden security was flashing their lights like, ‘Who’s up here?’ We just froze and then security couldn’t see us for whatever reason, I don’t know. They left and we just ran out of there. That was probably the most wild thing I’ve ever done.”

The dancer said she was “thankful” they “did not get caught,” but said “It was just a very in-the-moment moment…We were wild kids. It was really fun.”

Holker and Boss got married in 2013 and spent nearly a decade together until his death at in December 2022. Together, they share son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 5. Boss was also the parent of Holker’s daughter Weslie, 16, whom she had from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, Holker made headlines for sharing revelations about Boss’ past traumas in her memoir, revealing she discovered a stash of substances in his belongings following his death. That revelation opened up a can of worms, bringing friends and family of Boss to the forefront to confront more of her controversial behavior.

In response to all of the backlash, Allison posted an Instagram Story insisting her late husband would want his story told, writing: “My hope is that that we won’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide. I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life.”