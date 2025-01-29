FYI: Judge Stays Donald Trump’s Frozen Federal Aid Order, Offers Federal Employees ‘Buyouts’, Here’s What You Need To Know

Donald Trump’s new bully administration has been hard at work scaring the living s**t for every minute of the nine days that he has been President of the United States for the second time. This week, Trump sent Americans spiraling as news broke that he was freezing all federal aid programs under the premise that he wants to evaluate each and every one of them to determine whether or not our tax dollars will continue to to provide the help that is desperately needed. Millions of people rely daily on food programs, housing programs, business programs, and numerous other forms of assistance that are again, funded by our own tax dollars.

We hammer on the point that these programs are funded by tax money because you’ll hear janky Republicans like Rep. Rich McCormick, R-GA say things like this about children who receive free lunch at schools because their families can’t affort food via NBCNews:

“I mean, how many people got their start in fast-food restaurants when they were kids, versus just giving a blanket rule that gives all kids lunches in high school who are capable of going out and actually getting a job and doing something that makes them have value, thinking about their future instead of thinking about how they’re going to sponge out the government when they don’t need to.”

First and foremost, not all kids who get free lunch are of working age. Secondly, who cares if they are of working age, grown-a** people can’t find work so what chance does a 15-year-old have? Thirdly, the government doesn’t produce anything. The government only has the money that we, the citizens, have been forced to pay them via taxes. Anything “government funded” is really YOU funded.

The freeze memo did not make clear which programs were being blocked from funds and many were concerned that life or death Medicare and Medicaid benefits were included. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt finally clarified that neither program would be frozen under the executive order after some very concerning coyness when asked direct questions from the press.

Another concern for many people who work as federal employees in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere is the “buyout” that the orange man is offering to entice folks to quit their government jobs. This lil scheme is being couched as a way to push employees back to in-office work following the work-from-home policy implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNBC reporting, the White House expects 10% of all federal employees to accept the offer to receive their paychecks and benefits until September 30. What’s the catch? Good question.

If you ask someone like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-TX, she would tell you not to trust the snake oil salesman as his word is about a good as bad-built bleached blonde butch body. CNBC reports that in order to accept, employees will simply reply “resign” to the email they were sent. No contract. No paperwork, Just, “reply all” and faith in a notorious reneger who is regularly sued for not paying people who work for him.