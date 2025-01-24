LAMH Season Finale Clip: The Fletchers’ Vow Renewal Makes Martell Reflect On Losing Melody—‘I Would’ve Thought That Would’ve Been Us’

#LAMH’s Martell will reflect on his divorce during the Love & Marriage Huntsville finale, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the introspective moment.

OWN’s hit unscripted series will wrap up this Saturday, January 25, at 8:00 pm ET/PT, featuring Chris and Nell Fletcher renewing their vows.

During the episode, Martell opens up to Maurice about attending the ceremony alone, as Melody sits across the aisle and ignores him.

“I don’t know what I want when it comes to a woman right now, now,” admits Martell. “I’m messed up.” “What is it that you think you wanted before?” asks Maurice. “Because I mean you seemed pretty sure before.”

According to Martell, he wants to get married again, but he still compares women to Melody.

“I’m real conflicted,” says Martell. “I might just have to wait another five years to know that that’s really just—if we didn’t have all them kids, it wouldn’t be tough for me. But it seems like we cheated them out of a lot, just by not having that alliance being right there together. I think about that often.”

In a confessional, Martell says he never fathomed being in this place with her.

“Melody and I not having any interaction, not even speaking–that always bothers me,” says Martell. “When we got married, I never would have thought that we would be in this space, at a place like this vows being renewed. If anything I would’ve thought that would’ve been been us.” “Me seeing someone being married as long as the Fletchers have been married, it does something to me, you know?”

Take an exclusive look below!

The Love & Marriage Huntsville finale, “Vow or Never,” premieres Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Check out an official episode description below:

Destiny confronts Sunni at Nell’s bachelorette party while Tisha is forced to play the peacemaker. At Nell and Chris’ vow renewal, Melody tries to avoid Martell and 911 is called. At home, tensions reach a boiling point between Tricia and Ken.

The Love & Marriage Huntsville Three-Part Reunion Is On The Way

After such a spicy season, the Love & Marriage Huntsville reunion will be three parts, kicking off on February 1.

Reunion Part I: “Ar-rest and Relaxation” – Premieres Saturday, February 1 at 8 pm ET/PT

The cast gathers in LA for the reunion. Destiny has a wardrobe emergency. Martell faces off with Melody and the Scotts over the revenge porn allegations. Carlos interrogates Maurice about his DUI. Kimmi confronts Melody over her infidelity insinuations.

Reunion Part II: “Tricia Finally Mar-tells the Truth” – Premieres Saturday, February 8 at 8 pm ET/PT

Kimmi and Melody argue over Melody’s double standards. Destiny claims Martell and Melody groomed her for a threesome. Sunni joins the cast on stage to hash out her issues with Destiny. Ken and Tricia set the record straight about her history with Martell.

Reunion Part II: “Out with a Bang” – Premieres Saturday, February 15 at 8 pm ET/PT

Ken sets boundaries for Martell and Tricia. The ladies address the Girls Trip. Tricia’s ex, Marques, literally gives Melody her flowers. The gang entertains a surprise special guest and says goodbye to a former castmate.

Will YOU be watching the Love & Marriage Huntsville reunion???