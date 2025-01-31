Cat Daddies, Get In Formation! Polaris Slingshot Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Unveiling Of 2025 Lineup

Cat daddies, get in formation!

Polaris Slingshot commemorated 10 years of open-air adventure with the unveiling of its 2025 lineup featuring fully redesigned front ends, all-new eight-inch speakers for enhanced audio, improved drivability, and more.

Inspired by owner feedback, the sleek new lineup features four models with countless personalization options that allow drivers to make their mark each time they hop in the cockpit.

“Ten years ago, we introduced a vehicle unlike anything else on the road. With three wheels and an open-air cockpit, the Slingshot has withstood the test of time and continues to stand out from the crowd with its one-of-a-kind style,” said Josh Hermes, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Since then, year-after-year, we have listened to our owners to continue to improve upon its style and design to deliver an elevated experience. And, in 2025, we’re bringing a fresh new look to the front end, upgraded features and even more options for personalization.”

Notable upgrades include enhanced front-end components and styling, larger, eight-inch speakers with increased volume and more bass, a new key fob, gas cap tether, and security improvements.

Known for its customization-friendly approach, Polaris will continue offering a wide variety of factory-engineered accessories to enhance the Slingshot experience.

Whether customers want to upgrade their audio system, add custom lighting, or improve comfort with a new top or sunshade, Polaris has options that match the factory design.

The 2025 lineup will begin shipping to dealers by March 2025. To learn more about the new fleet, click here.