Our Kinda Magic! Tamron Hall To Kick Off Black History Month As Grand Marshal Of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Parade

Our kinda magic!

We love us some Tamron Hall who’s kicking off Black History Month as Grand Marshal of the magical parade at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.

Guests can catch the Emmy-winning talk show host along the parade route, through the park and down Main Street, U.S.A. while enjoying popular Disney characters, lively music, and dazzling displays.

“Feb 1st join us! It’s a huge honor to kick off Black History Month at @waltdisneyworld,” wrote Hall on Instagram. “Look at some of my favorite Disney Moments at the park! Time goes so fast but fun lasts forever.”

This month, everyone’s invited to ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ with experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and entertainment.

As you probably know, toe-tapping musical adventure Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a 50-feet drop is now open at both Disney parks along with Meet & Greets with Princess Tiana and Ariel, our Little Mermaid (who’ll be under the sea at Disney’s Hollywood Studios).

At Epcot, theater lovers can enjoy performances of our favorite Disney hits by ‘Disney On Broadway’ stars Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) at America Gardens Theatre

(For the full lineup and performance schedule, click here)

And, of course, there are special month-long eats headlined by the Blackened Salmon with plant-based hot Italian sausage-bean ragoût (available at Disney World resort hotels) and Peach Cobbler: cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel, and whipped cream with a chocolate piece (available at the resort hotels and Hollywood Studios).

Over at Disneyland Resort, there’s ‘Celebrate Gospel’ where guests can clap their hands and stomp their feet to soul-satisfying performances by headliners DOE on February 8 and Melvin Crispell III on February 15.

Guests can also drop on down to New Orleans square for delicious eats at Tiana’s Palace restaurant and must-have collectibles at Eudora’s Chic Boutique.

While at Tiana’s, we’re sure you’ll want to try the limited-time Catfish Po’Boy: Southern-style dusted catfish filet with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted New Orleans French bread with remoulade sauce served with black-eyed pea stew, hot water cornbread, and house-made pickles.

At Avengers Campus, superhero lovers can Meet & Greet Sam Wilson–the new Captain America, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje before heading over to Pixar Place Hotel for smooth Jazz tunes by Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul on select days.

For ticket and hotel savings, click here, and, with that said, Happy Black History Month!