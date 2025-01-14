Reality TV

NeNe Leakes & Sierra Glamshop Appear On 'Tamron Hall'

NeNe Leakes & Sierra Glamshop Tell Tamron Hall About Their Podcast, NeNe Says She’s ‘Dating’ NBC Amid #RHOA Return Rumors

Published on January 14, 2025

NeNe Leakes and Sierra Glamshop are podcast promoting their no-holds-barred audio show on Tamron Hall, and BOSSIP’s got a clip!

NeNe Leakes & Sierra Gates

Source: Disney / Jeff Neira

On today’s episode, NeNe Leakes and Sierra Glamshop are detailing their “Me & My Homegirl” podcast. The podcast features the two reality TV stars detailing their personal lives and weighing in on trending topics with special celebrity guests.

NeNe Leakes x Sierra

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Ahead of the show’s debut on January 16 at 8 p.m., the two told Tamron Hall about all the sisterhood (and shade) to come.

During the chat, NeNe also made sure to tease that she could potentially return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta now that she and NBC have settled their (lawsuit) differences.

Over the weekend, NeNe expressed that she’d be willing to return, and now she’s doubling down to Tamron.

“First of all, if they called, I would need to hear what they have to say,” said NeNe on Tamron Hall. “We have put a lot of things behind us, we’ve ended all of things, we’ve moved forward. I’m doing some things with NBC, I’m hosting the after show for the Oscars—we have our relationship, we’re kind of dating slowly, but we’ll see what happens. I just don’t know.”

Take an exclusive look below!

Would you be down to see NeNe Leakes regain her rightful #RHOA throne?

 

 

Fingers crossed, but considering how nasty things got between her and the network, we still have our doubts.

 

NeNe Leakes & Sierra Glamshop’s “Me & My Homegirl” Podcast Promises To Deliver A “Backstage Pass” To The Stars

“Me & My Homegirl” is described as a “backstage pass” to all things NeNe and Sierra.

“Sierra and I connected through our mutual love for fashion, love, and life,” said NeNe in a statement about the show. “Our conversations are always hilarious, real, raw, and relatable, and we figured ‘why not bring our fans into our real-life group chat by way of our own podcast?’ Everything came about so organically, and it’s because Sierra is my homegirl in real life!”

NeNe Leakes x Sierra

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

“Our bond was so undeniable from day one, and I can’t wait for our fans to come behind the velvet rope with NeNe and I to get our unfiltered commentary on everything from love, sex, culture, trends, entertainment, and even politics. It’s going to be juicy, and spicy, so get ready for ‘Me and My Homegirl!” added Sierra.

NeNe Leakes x Sierra

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tamron Hall’s interview with NeNe and Sierra airs on Tamron Hall TODAY, January 14.

Tamron Hall airs weekdays – for times and channels, go to http://www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

Nene Leakes NeNe Tamron Hall

