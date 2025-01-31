RHOPReunion Trailer: Karen Makes An Appearance Via Video, Mia’s In A ‘Shame Spiral’ & Eddie Osefo Drops A Bomb About Stacey’s Relationship

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion trailer has arrived, delivering a tearful video message from The Grand Dame, Mia’s feet being held to the fire, and Eddie Osefo dropping a bomb about Stacey Rusch’s relationship!

The three-part #RHOP reunion begins Sunday, Feb. 16, and it starts with a bang as an emotional Karen Huger makes a video appearance.

The Grand Dame sheds tears as she sits in a living room and presumably tells the group that she’s heading to rehab amid her DUI conviction.

“As much as I hate her, I love her,” says Gizelle Bryant through tears after watching the video.

However, Wendy Osefo remains unmoved.

Having seen that, it all adds up.” she says. “And now I can confidently say, ‘That is not my friend.’ “

Ouch!

Adding to the drama, the ladies place a framed photo of Karen on the reunion couch, matching their all-white attire.

Meanwhile, Mia Thornton faces intense scrutiny from the entire cast. Wendy kicks off the confrontation, accusing Mia of executing a failed plan involving her ex-boyfriend, Inc.

“You’ve had this plan of you and Inc, it’s backfired on you, so you said, ‘Let me drop Inc…'” Wendy begins.

“Let me pretend to drop Inc,” Gizelle interjects.

Ashley, Kierna, and Stacey agree that there’s something awry.

“No cotrition, I said what I said,” says Ashley. “Exploiting your family, that’s what it feels like,” says Keiarana. “You’re a liar, how dare you!” says Stacey.

The tension escalates further when Jassi Rideaux joins the discussion, diving into a controversial incident from Miami.

A distraught Mia is then seen being comforted by Andy Cohen backstage.

“There’s nothing worse than a shame spiral, and I feel like you’re in one,” Cohen tells her.

The drama intensifies as Wendy claims she was warned about Karen’s drinking, and Ashley drops another bombshell—alleging that a journalist informed her about “a person” in the car with Karen at the time of her DUI accident who “fled.”

“Her boyfriend,” Mia boldly alleges.

The group then speculates about Karen potentially facing jail time, agreeing she wouldn’t fare well—especially since, according to Gizelle, she wouldn’t be allowed to wear her wig.

The spotlight then shifts to Stacey when her boyfriend, TJ, allegedly reveals to Eddie Osefo why he skipped the reunion. The shocking revelation leaves the ladies demanding, “Bring Eddie out!” to spill the tea.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The Three-Part #RHOPReunion Begins Sunday, February 16 at 8 P.M.

The season nine finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The reunion begins that following Sunday, February 16.

Part 1: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The season nine reunion begins with a surprise as the ladies learn that the Grande Dame will not be in attendance, but not completely absent either. Wendy expresses her disappointment with Karen’s lack of accountability this season. Ashley, Mia and Stacey reveal the statuses of their divorces. Jassi and Stacey confront Mia about her shocking behavior during her off-camera birthday in Miami.

Part 2: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues with Mia spiraling backstage after her confrontation. Keiarna and Stacey face tough criticism about their relationships with Greg and TJ, but when new revelations are made, the women are left speechless. When the ladies take her to task for her actions throughout the season, Mia finally reaches her breaking point.

Part 3: Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A shocking exit threatens to disrupt the reunion, but the drama continues. The nature of Stacey’s relationship with TJ is called into question when one of the husbands drops a huge bombshell. The group takes a deep dive into Karen’s DUI and long-held secrets finally come to light. Never-before-seen footage of Karen and Ray leaves a few of the ladies stunned.