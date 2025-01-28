Karen Huger Axes Attorneys After DUI Conviction, Successfully Secures Sentencing Delay

Karen Huger is starting fresh. The Real Housewife Of Potomac, who will be released from rehab tomorrow, has fired her legal team after being found guilty in her DUI case.

In Touch reports that Huger, 61, axed the attorneys who represented her during her two-day trial in December.

As previously reported, Huger was found guilty on multiple counts after charges were filed related to driving under the influence in Maryland in March. Explosive body camera footage from her arrest was then released, showing her visibly swaying, slurring her words, and referring to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

The prosecution initially sought 60 days in jail, but Karen opted for a jury trial in hopes of receiving no jail time. Now, she faces up to two years behind bars.

Karen Huger’s New Legal Team Speaks Out

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Karen told a judge that she fired her attorneys and asked that her sentencing be postponed to allow her time to finish rehab and talk with her new representation.

In her motion, filed on January 9, The Grand Dame’s new legal team, David A. Martella and Barry Helfand, explained Karen had “discharged” her previous attorneys and hired them and said they needed time to get fully informed about the “nature of the case, the procedural history, the evidence that was presented at trial, and the client’s personal and professional history. Additional time would allow counsel to provide the Court with a meaningful and useful memorandum,” they added.

“Ms. Huger is seeking to have the benefit of counsel’s 30 years of experience handling cases of this kind, in the Maryland Courts, and in fashioning recommendations that State and the Court may find acceptable to address the community’s interests in accountability, rehabilitation, supervision, and deterrence,” In Touch reports the motion read.

The lawyer also brought up Karen’s out-of-state rehab program and noted that if she’s sentenced on January 29, that would be just one day after she’s released.

“The rules of the program severely limit the counsel’s ability to communicate with Ms. Huger and prepare for sentencing. [Karen] will be returning from that program on January 28, 2025, the day before the scheduled sentencing,” the motion read.

With that, the lawyers asked for an extension until February 14 to file a memorandum “regarding what kind of sentence Karen believes she deserves,” and In Touch reports that it was granted.

Karen’s new sentencing date is February 26.