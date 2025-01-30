#RHOPReunion: Whose Winter White Look Is Your Fave?
Green-Eyed Bandit BLOOMS! Was Gizelle Bryant’s Winter White #RHOPReunion Look Your Fave?
The Real Housewives Of Potomac are reunion ready, and they’re serving white-haute looks featuring dripping diamonds and old Hollywood elegance.
Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, newcomers Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, and #RHOP friends Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux, turned up the heat in an all-white theme that embodied sophistication and high fashion.
Their extravagant ensembles included intricate details such as feathers, beading, fur stoles, and curve-caressing silhouettes. Karen Huger, who had entered rehab before taping, was not present, but as Andy Cohen teased, her “presence was felt” on set.
Despite the Grand Dame’s absence, the ladies held their own, and these looks have been dubbed the best #RHOPReunion looks of all time.
Not only that, but a certain green-eyed bandit who has been criticized for her style is getting unprecedented praise for her whimsical winter white slay!
Check out the #RHOP season 9 reunion looks captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod and styled by Shenell Welch below.
Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle Bryant arguably (and surprisingly) had the best #RHOP reunion look!
The Daily Dish reports that Gizelle’s cutout gown was by Stella McCartney, and she paired it with pink press-on nails from Nicki Minaj’s brand.
Bravo watchers are raaaaaving about Gizelle’s glow-up, and several believe she had the best look of the reunion.
Do you agree?
Ashley Darby
Ashley Darby radiated in a silver crystal-embellished gown that she was confident would be captured “very well” in the lights.
She told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she drew inspiration from Brigitte Bardot, embracing a pin-up bombshell aesthetic, complete with soft waves and sultry glam.
“Being in the single girl era, I’m embracing it all,” she shared.
Dr. Wendy Osefo
Dr. Wendy Osefo might not be teaching anymore, but she schooled the girls in fashion with her reunion look.
The former Johns Hopkins professor looked like a classic beauty in her intricately beaded look. Her gown was by Ese Azenabor, and she sparkled in Zameer Kassam diamonds.
“Simple is best when it comes to the dress,” said Zen Wen.
More looks on the flip!
Stacey Rusch
Stacey might be new to the #RHOP cast, but her beauty was timeless at the reunion.
The housewife drew inspiration from nature and God, donning a deep-cut gown adorned with floral appliqués and a striking mermaid tail silhouette. Like Dr. Wendy, her gown was by Ese Azenabor.
“In full bloom and loving it! #mothernature #petalsandpositivity,” she captioned the look on IG.
Keiarna Stewart
Fellow newbie Keiarna Stewart shone brightly in her #RHOPReunion look, complete with a dramatic diamond choker and a beautifully beaded Dodonë Avdiu gown.
“Good looks, good face, good hair,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish backstage. “We’re giving class, we’re giving glamour, we’re giving high fashion today.”
Jassi Rideaux
New friend of the show, Jassi Rideaux, put some #RHOP vets to shame with her incredible look.
The stylish stunner came to play in a sculpted beaded sheath that fit her like a glove. Her Ela Rose gown perfectly complimented her figure, and her chic ponytail was styled by Shanell Lee and complemented by gorgeous glam by Brooke Calandrillo.
“Cheers to my first season in reality TV!” Jassi captioned a #RHOPReunion post.”Buckle up, because this journey is not for the weak! Get ready for a reunion like no other. The finale drops this Sunday, and trust me, we’re just getting started! Andy asked all the questions per usual so Stay tuned!”
Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton might have a lot to answer for at the #RHOPReunion, but at least her look won’t be up for debate.
“MiAmor” kept it regal and timeless, bringing the glitz in a show-stopping gown that exuded classic beauty. “I’m keeping it regal, I’m keeping it classic,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish.
“Every move is intentional. Every detail is divine,” she captioned a closeup of her gorgeous glam.
Jacqueline Blake
Expectant-mommy Jaqueline Blake wore a white satin gown with an off-the-shoulder silhouette while flaunting her burgeoning bump.
“Had an amazing time gracing the bravo reunion stage, but with my plus 1! My protector!” she captioned an IG photo of her look. “I felt so full of love! Such a memorable moment.”
