Green-Eyed Bandit BLOOMS! Was Gizelle Bryant’s Winter White #RHOPReunion Look Your Fave?

The Real Housewives Of Potomac are reunion ready, and they’re serving white-haute looks featuring dripping diamonds and old Hollywood elegance.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, newcomers Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, and #RHOP friends Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux, turned up the heat in an all-white theme that embodied sophistication and high fashion.

Their extravagant ensembles included intricate details such as feathers, beading, fur stoles, and curve-caressing silhouettes. Karen Huger, who had entered rehab before taping, was not present, but as Andy Cohen teased, her “presence was felt” on set.

Despite the Grand Dame’s absence, the ladies held their own, and these looks have been dubbed the best #RHOPReunion looks of all time.

Not only that, but a certain green-eyed bandit who has been criticized for her style is getting unprecedented praise for her whimsical winter white slay!

Check out the #RHOP season 9 reunion looks captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod and styled by Shenell Welch below.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant arguably (and surprisingly) had the best #RHOP reunion look!

The Daily Dish reports that Gizelle’s cutout gown was by Stella McCartney, and she paired it with pink press-on nails from Nicki Minaj’s brand.

Bravo watchers are raaaaaving about Gizelle’s glow-up, and several believe she had the best look of the reunion.

Do you agree?

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby radiated in a silver crystal-embellished gown that she was confident would be captured “very well” in the lights.

She told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she drew inspiration from Brigitte Bardot, embracing a pin-up bombshell aesthetic, complete with soft waves and sultry glam.

“Being in the single girl era, I’m embracing it all,” she shared.

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo might not be teaching anymore, but she schooled the girls in fashion with her reunion look.

The former Johns Hopkins professor looked like a classic beauty in her intricately beaded look. Her gown was by Ese Azenabor, and she sparkled in Zameer Kassam diamonds.

“Simple is best when it comes to the dress,” said Zen Wen.

More looks on the flip!