We Got A Love Jones In Our Bones: Larenz Tate & Nia Long Announced As Ambassadors For 29th Annual American Black Film Festival

28 years after ascending into the pop culture pantheon with iconic film Love Jones, Larenz Tate and Nia Long are reuniting as Ambassadors for the 29th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami Beach, Florida.

As Ambassadors, “Long and Tate will help bring awareness to ABFF’s mission of showcasing Black content and fostering opportunities for creators of color to succeed in the film and TV industry, while inspiring and empowering the next generation of storytellers,” per the press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nia and Larenz as Ambassadors to the American Black Film Festival,” said Jeff and Nicole Friday, Founders of NICE CROWD (the entertainment company behind ABFF). “Their work in Love Jones remains iconic, and they have long been trailblazers in the industry. Their contributions to ABFF’s mission have been immeasurable, dating back to the festival’s early days in Acapulco in the late ’90s. We are honored to count them as dear friends.”

In addition to their roles as Ambassadors, Long and Tate will participate in ABFF Remembers: Love Jones–an intimate conversation and musical tribute celebrating the legacy of the film.

“Honored and beyond excited to share this incredible experience at this year’s @abff with the one and only @iamnialong !!!” wrote Tate in an Instagram post announcing the news. “Thank you @jefffriday & @iamnicolefriday for making historical moments happen! Nia and I will see everybody in Miami !!!”

The beloved stars will open up about the making of the film, their experiences on set, and the enduring friendship that has flourished over the years.

Festival goers can also expect curated selections from the film’s iconic soundtrack and a unique behind-the-scenes look at the nearly 30-year-old classic.

ABFF ’25 goes down June 11-15, 2025 followed by an online segment June 16-23 on ABFF PLAY. To purchase passes for the star-studded festival, click here.