TDE Execs Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Top Dawg Entertainment Executives Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Published on February 2, 2025

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) is the well-respected label behind artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Doechii, and the label’s upper management is now in the spotlight facing sexual assault allegations.

According to Newsweek, none of the label’s artists have been named in the lawsuit. Instead, two women have accused several TDE executives and employees of engaging in inappropriate behaviors. The two women, who have elected to remain anonymous, allege sexual assault, harassment, and breach of contract. They also claim that a “blind eye” was turned when they reported the behavior.

Newsweek also reported that the lawsuit claims TDE held a “pervasive culture of sexual harassment within TDE, implicating some of its highest-ranking executives.” The first Jane Doe names Brandon Tiffith, the label’s president and the founder’s son, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith as the perpetrators. He allegedly made unwarranted sexual advances towards Jane Doe #1. She is also accusing him of sexual battery and ongoing harassment. Additionally, she is suing for breach of contract because she allegedly did not receive payment for professional services.

Jane Doe #2 also accused the label of sexual assault. She claims she experienced assault and harassment several times at the hands of “TDE employees while on TDE property and under their control.”

“This lawsuit presents a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry,” Dharap said in a statement to Newsweek. “Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court,” the Jane Does lawyer, Shounak Dharap of Arns Davis Law, stated.

The news of the sexual assault allegations comes on the heels of their former artist, Kendrick Lamar, and their current artist, SZA Grand National Tour and Superbowl performance.

