SZA Hints At Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar—‘Gotta Ask The Big Guy’

Fans are calling for a joint album with SZA and Kendrick Lamar, and the songstress seems ready to deliver.

As TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) veterans, SZA and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated several times. Their collaborations have spurred many fan favorites and charting hits. However, the two have never created a full project together, and fans are desperate to hear one.

As previously reported, Lamar released his sixth studio album, GNX, in November, featuring SZA on two songs, including “Luther.” Shortly after, SZA released LANA, the deluxe version of her sophomore album, SOS. Kendrick was featured on “30 for 30” and immediately became a standout on the project. Music listeners have praised the hip-hop/R&B duo’s most recent collaborations, which may explain the growing demand for a joint album.

To many fans’ surprise, SZA agrees that she and Lamar should work on a full project together. The “Kill Bill” singer reposted a fan’s video to her Instagram story, in which they were requesting a joint album. The report seemingly confirmed that SZA is on board. She captioned the post, “Gotta ask the big guy,” referring to the “Not Like Us” rapper. However, Lamar has remained quiet on the subject.

Even if the two do not release a joint album, fans can prepare to see more of them together. In November, following the release of GNX, SZA and Kendrick announced the Grand National Tour and will hit the road in April 2025, making at least 23 stops.

SZA Parts Ways With Manager

TDE Co-President Punch has long acted as the manager of SZA’s career. However, the two abruptly ended their working relationship just days after the release of LANA. As BOSSIP reported, the R&B singer began teasing the SOS deluxe album at the end of 2023, though a release date was never announced. Eventually, it was announced that LANA would be released on Dec. 20 at midnight. Nevertheless, the time for the release came, and still no LANA. Punch later revealed that the delay was his fault, but no further details were given.

The album was made available later in the day on Dec. 20, and fans quickly forgave the singer for the debacle. Still, SZA wanted to add more songs to the project. She posted screenshots of her conversations with Punch, showing his advice to let the current release “breathe for at least a week.”

Soon after the conversations were posted, SZA responded to a fan who was wondering about the additional songs and confirmed that Punch was no longer her manager.

“Those were tracks punch, and I spoke about releasing them together prior. Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second .. they’ll be loaded,” she wrote.

However, she clarified that she still has respect for her former manager.

“And to be clear I love punch deeply ! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf . Sometimes ppl grow apart and that’s okay,” she said.

She also stated that this was not celebratory, even though fans felt Punch was holding her back.

“Nothing to celebrate . The end of an era,” she continued. “I wish him the best whatever his choices may be.”