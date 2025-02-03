ReadyToLove Premiere Clip: Sparks Fly At The Singles Mixer Between These Two Fine Philly Jawns

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season will once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

In a surprise twist this season, there will also be the first Ready To Love wedding when things kick off this Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

Before the premiere of the tenth milestone season, BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from the first singles mixer of the season. In the clip, Angie and Wayne meet and sparks fly.

Angie is attracted to Wayne’s height and thinks he “looks really good.” Not only that, but he has the conversation skills and family values to match, so Angie shoots her shot.

“I’m gonna go ahead out there and tell you that I’m actually really attracted to you,” says Angie. “You’re just versatile, that’s hot.”

Wayne says the feeling is mutual and asks for Angie’s number, and she’s elated.

“I can’t wait to see Wayne again,” she admits.

Take a look at the fun and flirty moment below!

Preview The First Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

If you’re as ready for Ready To Love as we are, preview the forthcoming episodes below!

The First RTL Wedding

Premieres Friday, February 7 at 8 pm

To kick off the new season, the singles are introduced to the first Ready to Love Wedding with a union from the Washington D.C. season that gives everyone a glimpse into a hopeful future of forever. But as half of the eligible singles attend the first of two mixers, one man’s nonstop joking and one woman’s quirky ways could send them home the first night.

We Got Some Chocolate, Y’all!

Premieres Friday, February 14 at 8 pm

A fresh set of 10 singles meet at the second mixer, joined by two familiar faces. A love potion fills the air as one cast member wows with travel tales, and a Philly fireman keeps it hot.

All Together Now

Premieres Friday, February 21 at 8 pm

Nineteen eligible singles are ready to mingle and meet for the first time when Tommy sends the survivors of Mixers one and two to a comedy club. New connections are made, old connections are tested, and with the women in power, one man is sent home.

Poly Pool Party

Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 pm

Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.

Tommy’s Philly Block Party

Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm

Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love premieres on Friday, February 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!