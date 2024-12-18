‘Ready To Love’ Returns In February For Season 10, Tantalizing Trailer Features Fine Philly Jawns Seeking Lasting Love

OWN’s longest-running dating series is returning in February, and a trailer shows 20 fine Philly jawns on the hunt for lasting love.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love will premiere on Friday, February 7 at 8 pm ET/PT, with an all-new season bringing 20 eligible singles to Philadelphia, PA.

The Philly season will once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships. The group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, the trademark curveballs presented by Tommy as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples that are truly ready to love.

An excited Tina Perry, President of OWN, expressed gratitude for Ready To Love’s dedicated fan base that’s watched the show from season one in Atalnta to season 9 in Fort Worth in a statement.

“As we enter READY TO LOVE’s milestone 10th season and celebrate it as the longest-running dating series on OWN, we owe this remarkable achievement to our loyal fan base, whose unwavering support has made this journey possible. It’s an honor that OWN remains a welcoming home and premier destination for celebrating the journey and beauty of love and relationships,” said Perry. “We are proud to work alongside the creative genius of Will Packer, who skillfully operates behind the scenes, and the king of curveballs, Tommy Miles, who keeps the cast on their toes and energized in front of the cameras.”

Will Packer, the producer of the hit series, echoed her words.

“READY TO LOVE reigns as my longest-running television series, and with 7 successful relationships over the course of 10 seasons, with a few babies and “I Dos” sprinkled along the way, we are the most successful Black dating experience in all of television,” said Packer. “We have found an audience at OWN dedicated to watching love connections form in an authentic way that both singles and couples can relate to as they follow along the journey week after week. Sometimes with sadness, sometimes with joy – but always with heart.”

Not to be outdone, Nephew Tommy also joined in and expressed his excitement about venturing to Philly while teasing what’s to come.

“This season, we’re on a mission to find singles in Philadelphia who are serious candidates for meaningful, real connections that are both healthy and productive – in leading to love and happiness,” said the host, actor and comedian. “Watching these singles turn the City of Brotherly Love into the city of romantic love is one of the best joys I can imagine. I have hosted this series for 10 seasons and this upcoming season promises some very special moments as we discover who is truly ready to love.”

A trailer for the new season shows the cast going on skating dates, enjoying a pool party, and a cabin trip. As always, however, there’s drama, especially in the men’s lounge, when someone accuses the group of treating the process like a game show.

Take a look below!

Preview The First Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

OWN is teasing the first few episodes of season 10 as well as the first wedding in the show’s history. While they haven’t named the couple tying the knot, it’s presumably Walt and Sabrina from Ready To Love’s Washington D.C. seasons whose wedding will be shown.

The First RTL Wedding

Premieres Friday, February 7 at 8 pm To kick off the new season, the singles are introduced to the first Ready to Love Wedding with a union from the Washington D.C. season that gives everyone a glimpse into a hopeful future of forever. But as half of the eligible singles attend the first of two mixers, one man’s nonstop joking and one woman’s quirky ways could send them home the first night.

We Got Some Chocolate, Y’all!

Premieres Friday, February 14 at 8 pm A fresh set of 10 singles meet at the second mixer, joined by two familiar faces. A love potion fills the air as one cast member wows with travel tales, and a Philly fireman keeps it hot.

All Together Now

Premieres Friday, February 21 at 8 pm Nineteen eligible singles are ready to mingle and meet for the first time when Tommy sends the survivors of Mixers one and two to a comedy club. New connections are made, old connections are tested, and with the women in power, one man is sent home.

Poly Pool Party

Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 pm Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.

Tommy’s Philly Block Party

Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

Are YOU ready for Ready To Love season 10 in Philadelphia?