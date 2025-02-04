Shame The Devil: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Keeps It Too Real On ’Thug’ Donald Trump And ‘Mediocre White Boys’ In Congress

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few Democrats unaafraid to speak truth to power while talking cash s*** in a way that both older and younger generations can get down with. She’s refreshing and necessary in the fight against MAGA 2.0 over the next four years. Protect her at all costs.

BOSSIP has previously reported on Rep. Crockett’s viral moments, such as the time she absolutely flamed Republican airhead Majorie Taylor-Greene with her now infamous “B6” read and her most recent verbal undressing of Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace that led Mace to ask for a fade. Jasmine Crockett knows how to get under their skin.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC’s Alex Witt, Rep. Crockett made it very plain who she believes Donald Trump is, in no uncertain terms, calling him “a thug.”

Peep the video clip below.

If you thought these comments were raw and uncut, wait until you hear what Rep. Crockett had to say about her following congressmen who complain about DEI and celebrate its demise. Suffice it to say, she doesn’t think very highly of them.

“When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison,” she added. “The only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder. This is why they don’t want us to have education.”

“Mediocre white boys” is SURE to set off the MAGA manosphere with all sorts of misogyny, racism, and sexism. They deserve every syllable of slander they get. It’s time for the Democrats to abandon their nice guy act and start being as gangster as their opps.