Lil Wayne Says There’s ‘A Seat To Fill’ Amid Perceived Super Bowl Snub, Teases ‘Something Very Special’ Coming This Week

Lil Wayne is still upset about the decision to have Kendrick Lamar perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show instead of him–and in response, he’s got something else coming leading up to the big game.

Kendrick is having a *MOMENT* right now, so there is nobody more perfect to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, except maybe Lil Wayne (well, according to Lil Wayne). In all seriousness, it makes sense that he wants to perform in his hometown of New Orleans, but since it isn’t his time, he’s got something else coming for fans.

The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Feb. 4, speaking directly to the camera as he delivered a cryptic message for fans ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Y’all know I’m not going to be there this week, which means I guess there’s a seat to fill,” Wayne began. “Shout out to New Orleans, but I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday, the 6th. Until then… I’m chillin’.”

During a recent appearance on the The Skip Bayless Show, the NOLA native revealed he would be out of the country during the big game, but says he spoke to Kendrick and “wished him all the best.” This came after Wayne told fans in an Instagram video that it “hurt a whole lot” to discover he didn’t get the gig in his hometown once Lamar was announced as the headliner.

“First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay,” Wayne said at the time. “I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I’mma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.” He continued, “It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. But I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt.”

The rapper went on to say that it “made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity,” but thanked his supporters for reminding him that he “ain’t s**t without y’all, and that’s an amazing reality.”