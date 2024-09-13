Wow, Weezy: Forlorn Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show ‘Snub’—‘It Broke Me’

In an uncannily vulnerable moment, Lil Wayne broke his silence about not being chosen to perform at Super Bowl LIX in his hometown of New Orleans. “I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking,” said Weezy to his 19 million followers.

Nearly a week after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner at the Caesars Superdome, Lil Wayne addressed his disappointment in a rare Instagram Live.

During the vulnerable moment, he expressed gratitude to people who spoke out on his behalf.

Those people include his YMCMB family Birdman and Nicki Minaj, the latter of which called out Jay Z and Roc Nation directly dubbing it “house n***r tingz” to not have Lil Wayne headline.

“First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay,” said Lil Wayne on his IG Live. “I wanna say, first of all, I had to get strength. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I wanna say thank you. I wanna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot.”

He went on to say that he blamed himself for not mentally preparing for the possibility of being let down, admitting that he had automatically placed himself in that position as if it was already his. He acknowledged that this assumption was a mistake.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that.”

Despite the letdown, Wayne added that he’s now working on moving forward and working to “rebuild himself.”

“It hurt a lot,” he repeated. “But you all are truly amazing. When I felt down about not getting this chance, you reminded me that I’m nothing without you. That’s a powerful truth. This experience broke me, and I’m trying to rebuild myself. But I couldn’t have started without all of you. Thank you to my peers, my friends, my family, my sports family, and everyone who has had my back,” said Wayne. “I felt like I let you down by not securing this opportunity, but I’m working on myself, and I’m pushing forward. Thank you again.”

As you can imagine, opinions are split about Lil Wayne expressing his disappointment with some calling it an “overreaction” and others applauding his vulnerability.

What do YOU think about Lil Wayne expressing disappointment over the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?