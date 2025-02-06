Super Bowl Bound: Kendrick Lamar Says Halftime Show Will Be ‘Storytelling,’ Talks ‘GNX,’ Battle Rap, And More In Apple Music Interview

Super Bowl LIX is just a few short days away, and while the game is of the utmost importance to Eagles and Chiefs fans, those with no dog in the fight are likely much more intrigued and excited about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show than who gets to go to Disney World. Mr. Morale has had the biggest and most accolade-laden year of any rapper ever. That’s not hyperbole, that’s not glazing, that’s just the truth, Ruth. Last Sunday, Kung-Fu Kenny made a clean sweep of the Grammys taking home five little golden statues for each of the five categories he was nominated en route to this highly anticipated performance.

Today, Kendrick sat down with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show press conference to discuss not just the upcoming performance but also his new album GNX, his perspective on battle rap, and his authentic approach to making music. Many of K. Dot’s hardcore fans are salivating to hear him talk about his battle victory over Drake and the minutiae of his songwriting and strategy; however, in this conversation, Dot drove home messages that were much more meaningful than stuffing Aubrey into the lockers at Degrassi High School.

“So for me, this [means] every thing, because it puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be, and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse,” said Kendrick. “This is a true art form, so to represent it on this type of stage is, like, everything that I’ve worked for and everything that I believe in. As far as the culture, I live and die by it. This s***t done changed my whole family’s life, so I don’t take it for granted at all.”

Prior to taking the stage, Nadeska and Ebro spent some time talking to Ledisi, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Lauren Daigle who will be performing before kickoff, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem, and “America The Beautiful,” respectively.

All four of these talents are products of the state of Louisiana, and you could tell how much this opportunity to play in front of the entire world means to them not just for their personal ambitions but for the art form. We have no doubt that they are going to leave us all in awe of their creativity and passion as they set the tone for the night’s festivities.

Also of note, Nadeska began the press conference speaking to ASL translator Dylan Geil, and ASL performers Matt Maxey, Stephanie Nogueras, and Otis Jones IV who will be performing at Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, “Star-Spangled Banner,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” respectively. Last year, the NFL received backlash from several people including actress Marlee Martin for not televising the ASL performances. It appears that the league heard the complaint loud and clear and made amends for their faux pas.

