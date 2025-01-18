Did You Know

Kendrick Lamar Is Hiring 500 Paid Crew Members For Super Bowl LIX, Here’s How You Can Apply

Published on January 18, 2025

Kendrick Lamar music video shoot for "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar – Source: Michael Blackshire / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is looking to hire 500 crew members for his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX performance here how to apply.

As Drake doubles down on his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar is focused on Super Bowl LIX. Next month, Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. It’s the perfect ending to a 365-day run that will be remembered in the history books and hip-hop beef manuals.

The Super Bowl performance needs all hands on deck and here’s how you can help.

According to Fox8Live, you can apply to help with the halftime show.

Applicants must be over 18, in good physical health, and available to attend all rehearsals below:

Thursday, Jan. 23, 7-9 p.m. (orientation)

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5-10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 12-5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 5-11 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 5-11 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 5-11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 (game day)

Super Bowl LIX will be held on February 9 inside the New Orleans Caesars Superdome. You can apply to be a part of Kendrick’s crew by clicking here. Make sure to submit your application expeditiously, as the big show is only a few weeks away, and orientation begins next Thursday.

The only thing better than watching the show is being a part of it and now you can make that dream a reality.

Related Tags

Kendrick Lamar New Orleans Newsletter Super Bowl LIX

