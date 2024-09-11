Pop Culture

Tyler The Creator Jokingly Clowns Kanye West Listening Session

Tyler The Creator Jokingly Teases Kanye Over Latest Listening Session Performance–‘U Was Right There, Just Say The Words!’

Published on September 11, 2024

Kanye West & Tyler The Creator - TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WOF-STAR

Kanye West & Tyler The Creator – Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Kanye West recently held a live listening session for fans and according to Tyler The Creator, the rapper should’ve stopped holding back and put on a show.

One of the last times we saw Kanye West put on a true concert performance was for his “Free Larry Hoover” concert with special guest Drake. Since then he has adhered to the live listening session format he debuted for The Life Of Pablo alongside his Yeezy Season fashion show.

One of Kanye’s listening sessions recently went international with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign taking over Seoul, South Korea. Usually, Kanye doesn’t perform but at the two-hour mark, he decided to run through his classics with the fans.

As some would say the “old Kanye” was spotted in glimmers during the medley of hits.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_t7MHSylDp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This prompted Tyler The Creator to hop in the Instagram comments to tease Ye over his performance, or lack thereof.

“n*gga U was right there just say the words!!!!!!!!” Tyler jokingly commented.

In Kanye’s defense, he performed more during this latest listening session than we’ve seen in years.

Hopefully, Ye will get back to performing at some point while maintaining his mental health.

 

