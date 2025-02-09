Baby Mama Drama

LiAngelo Ball Posts New GF After Nikki Mudarris' Cheating Claims

Two-Timing 'Tweaker?' LiAngelo Ball Hard-Launches New Girlfriend After Baby Mama Miss Nikki Baby Claims He Got Another Woman Pregnant

Published on February 9, 2025

Nikki Mudarris blasted baby daddy LiAngelo Ball for “cheating,” and he joined new girlfriend Rashida Nicole in trolling Miss Nikki Baby by making the relationship Instagram official. If that wasn’t messy enough, Rashida accused Nikki of trying to step out first with Floyd Mayweather. Now, why is he in it?

Nikki Mudarris aka Miss Nikki Baby and LiAngelo Ball attend The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Love & Hip-Hop alum took to social media with abandonment allegations, claiming the baller “decided to walk out” on their family. Nikki spoke out in a post after she said several people approached her with rumors of infidelity.

“I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I,” she wrote on Saturday.

The former couple shares 1-year-old son LaVelo and welcomed a daughter LaNiyah less than two months ago in December. She claims Gelo confessed he “got someone else pregnant and is creating a new life with her,” while Nikki struggled with postpartum.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-[sided] by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word,” she continued.

After noting that her now-ex announced the pregnancy via text, Nikki said she’s “not addressing no side b***h.” Yet she still took aim at the other woman. Nikki, who is 8 years older than Ball, must seen comments about their cougar connection because she added that his new woman is older than her.

Gelo’s allegedly pregnant mistress entered the chat to drag Nikki with claims that she’s “racist” and tried to leave Gelo first for Floyd Mayweather. Yikes!

Check out Rashida Nicole’s clapback about the LiAngelo Ball & Miss Nikki Baby after the flip!

