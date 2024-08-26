Athletes

Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee During Mexico Exhibition Fight

Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee In The Middle Of John Gotti III Rematch

Published on August 26, 2024

Weigh-Ins Floyd Mayweather Jr And John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather – Source: Medios y Media / Getty

Floyd Mayweather is making headlines for unexpectedly firing a referee in the middle of his exhibition rematch with John Gotti III in Mexico City.

Floyd Mayweather is always open to taking on profitable exhibitions as he furthers his The Money Team brand. We’ve previously seen him in the ring with YouTuber Logan Paul which many people criticized, but Mayweather ultimately continued his undefeated streak. Over the weekend, he hosted his latest exhibition in Mexico City against boxer John Gotti III.

According to Complex, the match was a success as most Mayweeather-produced events are, but one small hiccup showed Floyd’s absolute power in the boxing industry.

During the second round, referee Hector Abu gave Mayweather a penalty and he was ordered to leave the ring immediately.

While the crowd was stunned, the ref knew Floyd was the boss and he left. Exhibition matches have looser rules than ranked contests and Floyd’s opponent seemed unbothered by the unexpected move.

The rest of the fight was a snooze fest with fans booing the entire time, and the best highlight was Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis accompanying Floyd to the ring. As with all exhibition matches there isn’t an official winner declared so Floyd’s winning streak continues.

The boxing champ’s first bout with John Gotti III ended with a brawl in 2023, so at least this one went off without a hitch.

It’s only a matter of time until we get an announcement for yet another Mayweather promotions exhibition match.

