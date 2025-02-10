Super Bowl LIX: LeBron James, Doja Cat, Druski & More Stars Score Big Laughs With Eyebrow Raising Ridiculousness In Big Game Ads

Super Bowl LIX had viewers nationwide on the edge of their seats as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battled for supremacy. In between blitzes, sacks, and scoring, Super Bowl’s famously pricey commercials took center stage as America watched to see which ads would reign supreme.

This year, a star-studded lineup featuring Sha’Carri Richardson, Doja Cat, Druski, Ben Affleck, Seal, and more graced the screen, delivering side-splitting skits, quirky humor, and randomly ridiculous moments. These unforgettable ads added an extra layer of entertainment to the already electric atmosphere, making it a night to remember.

Here are some standout ads from Super Bowl LIX.

Dunkin’ “DunKings 2” with Ben and Casey Affleck & Druski brought the laughs.

Ben Affleck and his brother, Casey, took center stage in Dunkin’s “DunKings 2” Super Bowl commercial, where they starred as the DunKings, a rockstar duo vying for victory at the fictional Java Jam coffee competition. The ad also featured comedian and internet sensation Druski, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith of Jay and Silent Bob, as well as Succession actor Jeremy Strong, adding a hilarious twist to the event.

Seal made an appearance as an actual seal for Mountain Dew’s “Baja Blast” commercial, and it was….weird.

Meanwhile, Mountain Dew tapped singer Becky G and the iconic Seal for a mind-bending ad promoting their Baja Blast flavor. In the trippy spot, Becky G is transported to a tropical island, where Seal, as a literal seal, serenades her with a surreal rendition of “Kiss from a Rose.”

“None of this makes sense!” is the closing line in the commercial that we’re inclined to agree with.

Taco Bell tapped LeBron James and Doja Cat for a fan-inspired commercial.

Taco Bell made a triumphant return to the Super Bowl with a 30-second commercial celebrating its most devoted fans. The ad showcased real moments from 400 fans who visited their drive-thru, with cameos from Doja Cat and LeBron James adding extra flair.

After initially sharing a teaser featuring Doja Cat trying to photobomb her way into the ad…

Taco Bell released its official ad featuring not just Doja but Lebron.

In the hilarious ad spot, LeBron and Doja find themselves outshined by every day Taco Bell lovers who brought their full Live Más energy to the big stage. While they were busy trying to finesse their way into the commercial (Doja even tried photobombing a few scenes), the fans were already front and center—celebrating sonogram reveals, anniversary photoshoots, and even double-fisting Baja Blasts.

A press release reports that nearly 400 real fans made the final cut, turning their every day Taco Bell runs into Super Bowl history.

At one point, Lebron even tries to drop his famous “Taco Tuesday” line, but he gets cut off and told to scram.

“Still think I should’ve been in it!” says a peeved Lebron while dropping a bag full of Taco Bell deliciousness.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to make it into the ad, Taco Bell still has you covered. Through a first-of-its-kind partnership with TikTok, fans can now use a special TopView filter to insert themselves into the commercial and live out their Big Game dreams.

And for the real Taco Bell loyalists—Taco Bell Rewards members can still vote for and redeem a free Crunchy Taco, Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, or Chalupa with a delivery order through the app until February 9.

Nike’s “So Win” ad featured athletic stars Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caitlin Clark and more.

Nike shifted gears with a powerful, black-and-white ad featuring Olympic stars Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and basketball sensation Caitlin Clark. The ad highlighted the athletes’ determination to succeed, no matter the doubters, bringing a serious tone to the otherwise playful commercials shown throughout the night.

“There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway. You can’t win. So Win,” Nike states in the caption of the compelling ad on YouTube.

Matt Damon and David Beckham teamed up for a funny Stella Artois ad.

Finally, Stella Artois recruited Matt Damon and soccer legend David Beckham for a laugh-out-loud commercial, where the two play long-lost twins. The ad follows Beckham as he discovers his American twin, “Dave Beckham,” in a funny reunion that had us cracking up.

What was your favorite commercial during Super Bowl LIX? Tell us in the comments section.