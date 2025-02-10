Jodie Turner-Smith Accuses Ex Joshua Jackson Of Demanding Sole Legal Custody Of Their Daughter While Still Skipping Out On Child Support

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to the custody of their daughter together.

About two months ago, Turner-Smith accused her ex-husband of not paying adequate child support for their 4-year-old daughter Juno. Now, she has filed a petition in court, demanding not only that her support demands to be met, but also accusing the actor of seeking sole custody for their daughter.

The documents, obtained by E! News, were filed on Feb. 3. In her petition, the Queen & Slim star claims that her Jackson has paid “$0 in guideline child/or spousal support” since they separated in 2023. She went on to say, “even though, he, at the onset of this case, hired two law firms to represent him on custody issues, seeking full legal custody of Juno.”

Turner-Smith—who was married to Joshua from 2019 to 2023—added that she has done “everything” she can to meet him halfway on their issues, but none of her efforts have been successful.

“At this point, it is clear that Josh is unwilling to negotiate reasonable pendente lite spousal and child support payments to me,” Jodie wrote in the filing. “I am left with no choice but to seek this Court’s intervention and file the instant motion.”

In response to this, the actress is seeking $8,543 per month in child support, along with $28,641 per month in spousal support. The Without Remorse star is also demanding that Jackson pay her a retroactive $250,000 for fees accrued amid their ongoing legal battle.

“During our marriage, I spent a significant amount of time as the primary caretaker to Juno while Josh continued to advance in his acting career,” Jodie went on to explain in the documents. “Josh has been a successful working actor for over thirty years, while I am significantly younger and am still working hard to establish my acting career. During our marriage, Josh historically made more money than me and at times, significantly more.”

Turner-Smith’s filing comes after her initial request for the same monetary demands back in December. In that filing, She claimed that Jackson had, “promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.”

Allegedly, he hasn’t kept up his end of the bargain, so now, Jodie is taking legal action.