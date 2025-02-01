Mommy & Me: Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Rare & Adorable Moments With Daughter Juno

Jodie Turner-Smith has given the world a rare peek into her life as a mother, sharing sweet moments with her and ex-husband Joshua Jackson’s daughter, Juno, on Instagram.

The actress, known for her striking beauty and undeniable talent, posted a heartwarming carousel of mother-daughter moments captioned simply, “life round here.”

The series of photos and videos featured Juno enjoying quality time with her mom, including swimming in a rooftop pool, walking elegantly in a party dress, running down a hotel hallway in matching bathrobes, and even setting up a pool table. While Turner-Smith chose to keep her daughter’s face hidden, the post marked a significant milestone—it was the first time she had shared her daughter on her feed.

Jodie Turner-Smith Focuses On Juno Amid Divorce From Joshua Jackson

This tender moment comes amid Turner-Smith and Jackson’s ongoing divorce proceedings, which have been making headlines in recent months. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, separated after four years of marriage, with Turner-Smith filing for divorce in October 2023. Their split has been accompanied by legal disputes, particularly concerning financial support for their daughter.

According to E! News, Turner-Smith filed paperwork in December alleging that Jackson had not been paying child support. In the filing, she stated that Jackson had “promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.”

The Queen & Slim star requested that Jackson pay $8,543 per month in child support, $28,641 per month in spousal support until the divorce is finalized, and $250,000 for attorney fees and legal expenses.

Despite the challenges, Turner-Smith remained poised and resilient, focusing on what truly matters—her and Juno’s well-being. Reflecting on her decision to end the marriage, she told The Sunday Times last February, “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK.”

She added, “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

“There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?'” Jodie mused. “If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

As for Joshua, unfortunately, he recently confirmed that his house was among the many lost in the Los Angeles fires. Still, he expressed gratitude that both he and Juno were safe.

“First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok,” Joshua said in a statement to Deadline. “My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love.”

While the legal aspects of her split from Jackson continue to unfold, Turner-Smith’s recent Instagram post is a testament to the love and joy she finds in motherhood.