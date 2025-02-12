‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Clip: Suzie Toot Is Certain She’ll Secure A Snatch Game Win—‘It’s What I Came To Do’

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming, and we have an exclusive look at the queens preparing for Snatch Game, including one who’s certain she’ll secure her third win.

The ladies return to the Werk Room after Lana Ja’Rae eliminates Hormona Lisa.

Most of them feel sad, except for Kori King.

“Hormona has unfortunately been eliminated and I am really…” says the Boston queen before bursting into laughter. “Y’all, I’m not gonna lie to y’all. Tears weren’t shed.”

Lana wipes off the lipstick message from Hormona, a.k.a. “the chosen one,” and admits that the elimination has shaken her confidence in the competition. As Luxx Noir London’s daughter, she realizes she must stay focused and bring her full potential to the challenge.

The queens then crown Arrietty as the “Piggy of the Week” since she won the challenge immediately after being saved from elimination by the “Badonka Dunk Tank.”

“If there’s any way to prove that you deserve to be here and that dunk was worth it, it’s by winning immediately,” says Suzie Toot.

Not everyone celebrates Arrietty’s victory. Crystal Envy confesses that if the elf queen had gone home last week, she would have won the challenge.

“It’s frustrating to not win a challenge yet,” she admits in a confessional. “All these girls wanna win, but I wanna win, really really more!”

The queens begin removing their drag, but before they finish, Jewels Sparkles praises Lana JaRae as an “icon” for her lip-sync tricks.

Sam Star, however, disagrees.

“I think Jewels might be overpraising Lana just a lil bit,” says Trinity The Tuck’s daughter. “Icon status? That’s like a huge word.”

The next day, the queens return to the Werk Room to hear details about the next challenge. As they kiki about Hormona’s elimination, they joke that her trademark bob will live on since she left it behind.

RuPaul, dressed in a sparkly suit, enters and reveals this week’s challenge—the Snatch Game.

Suzie Toot lights up with excitement, declaring it’s “what she came to do,” but Arietty doesn’t share the same enthusiasm.

Onya Nerve, however, feels confident in her choice to play Eddie Murphy, a comedian she’s been watching since childhood.

“I don’t do a lot of impersonations in my drag, but I’ve been doing theater for a very long time, so I’m at home once again,” says the Cleveland queen.

Acacia Forgot selects internet personality Trisha Paytas, a character previously played by Sugar on Drag Race Season 15. Despite the repeat (and Sugar’s poor performance), she remains unfazed.

“I think I’m taking a risk, but it’s gonna pay off,” she says.

Meanwhile, Jewels Sparkles prepares to play Ms. Big Foot, and Suzie Toot takes on Ellen Greene, known for her role as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Suzie feels completely at ease with her choice, boasting that she knows this character “like the back of her hand” and has even won competitions impersonating her.

Kori King, however, wonders if Suzie can live up to the hype.

“The comedy queen of the season, this is make it or break it,” says Kori, challenging a confident Suzie, who refuses to be shaken.

Ultimately, the Fort Lauderdale queen declares she’s ready for it to be The People vs. Suzie Toot if she secures a third win.

Take an exclusive look below!

The queens do their best celebrity impersonations on an all-new #DragRace – FRIDAY at 8p on MTV!