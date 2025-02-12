Reality TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exclusive Clip: Suzie Wants Her Third Win

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive Clip: Suzie Toot Is Certain She’ll Secure A Snatch Game Win—‘It’s What I Came To Do’

Published on February 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming, and we have an exclusive look at the queens preparing for Snatch Game, including one who’s certain she’ll secure her third win.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The ladies return to the Werk Room after Lana Ja’Rae eliminates Hormona Lisa.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Most of them feel sad, except for Kori King.

“Hormona has unfortunately been eliminated and I am really…” says the Boston queen before bursting into laughter. “Y’all, I’m not gonna lie to y’all. Tears weren’t shed.”

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Lana wipes off the lipstick message from Hormona, a.k.a. “the chosen one,” and admits that the elimination has shaken her confidence in the competition. As Luxx Noir London’s daughter, she realizes she must stay focused and bring her full potential to the challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

The queens then crown Arrietty as the “Piggy of the Week” since she won the challenge immediately after being saved from elimination by the “Badonka Dunk Tank.”

 

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

“If there’s any way to prove that you deserve to be here and that dunk was worth it, it’s by winning immediately,” says Suzie Toot.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Not everyone celebrates Arrietty’s victory. Crystal Envy confesses that if the elf queen had gone home last week, she would have won the challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

“It’s frustrating to not win a challenge yet,” she admits in a confessional. “All these girls wanna win, but I wanna win, really really more!”

The queens begin removing their drag, but before they finish, Jewels Sparkles praises Lana JaRae as an “icon” for her lip-sync tricks.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Sam Star, however, disagrees.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

“I think Jewels might be overpraising Lana just a lil bit,” says Trinity The Tuck’s daughter. “Icon status? That’s like a huge word.”

The next day, the queens return to the Werk Room to hear details about the next challenge. As they kiki about Hormona’s elimination, they joke that her trademark bob will live on since she left it behind.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

RuPaul, dressed in a sparkly suit, enters and reveals this week’s challenge—the Snatch Game.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Suzie Toot lights up with excitement, declaring it’s “what she came to do,” but Arietty doesn’t share the same enthusiasm.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Onya Nerve, however, feels confident in her choice to play Eddie Murphy, a comedian she’s been watching since childhood.

“I don’t do a lot of impersonations in my drag, but I’ve been doing theater for a very long time, so I’m at home once again,” says the Cleveland queen.

Acacia Forgot selects internet personality Trisha Paytas, a character previously played by Sugar on Drag Race Season 15. Despite the repeat (and Sugar’s poor performance), she remains unfazed.

“I think I’m taking a risk, but it’s gonna pay off,” she says.

Meanwhile, Jewels Sparkles prepares to play Ms. Big Foot, and Suzie Toot takes on Ellen Greene, known for her role as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

 

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Suzie feels completely at ease with her choice, boasting that she knows this character “like the back of her hand” and has even won competitions impersonating her.

Kori King, however, wonders if Suzie can live up to the hype.

“The comedy queen of the season, this is make it or break it,” says Kori, challenging a confident Suzie, who refuses to be shaken.

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Ultimately, the Fort Lauderdale queen declares she’s ready for it to be The People vs. Suzie Toot if she secures a third win.

Take an exclusive look below!

The queens do their best celebrity impersonations on an all-new #DragRace – FRIDAY at 8p on MTV!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

drag race RuPaul's Drag Race

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close