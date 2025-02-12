‘Creed’ Camaraderie: Michael B. Jordan Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Jonathan Majors & Would Work With Him Again After Assault Conviction

Despite Jonathan Majors being convicted of harassment and assault, Michael B. Jordan says he would love to work with his former costar again.

Michael B. Jordan is the latest GQ cover star, gracing the cover of the magazine ahead of the release of his latest Ryan Coogler collaboration, Sinners. Of course, both Jordan and Coogler worked with Jonathan Majors on Creed III, though neither has said much about the star following his assault conviction–until now.

During his GQ interview, The Wire alum was asked if he would be willing to work with Majors again, and he did not hesitate to say yes.

Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December 2023, which resulted in him being dropped from Marvel Studios, Entertainment 360, and other brands associated with him. Jordan told GQ that this was a “tough situation” to watch unfold, but now, he’s happy to see the actor doing a lot better.

“But he’s doing great, just got engaged,” he added of his former collaborator. “I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.” When asked directly if he would work with Majors again, Jordan answered: “Yes. Yes.”

This comes following recent rumors that Marvel was in talks to bring Majors back to the MCU, which was quickly refuted by reports from TMZ. The outlet insisted that multiple sources with direct knowledge state that Majors has not had any talks with Marvel for a return, and Marvel is not even considering bringing Jonathan Majors back into the MCU.

As previously reported, a six-person jury found Majors guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault in December 2023. The actor was acquitted on two other counts: intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The actor was arrested in New York City earlier that year after he assaulted his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle. Jabbari, who met Majors on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, testified she grabbed Majors’ phone after seeing a text message from another woman. Jabbari went on to say that as Majors attempted to forcefully retrieve his phone from her, she felt “a hard blow” across her head that resulted in bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.

The actor was sentenced in April 2024 to one year of domestic violence counseling.