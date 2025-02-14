He’s The Captain Now: Anthony Mackie Commands The Carpet At ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Premiere, Receives Key To The City Of New Orleans

Entertainment

Anthony Mackie Shines At 'Captain America' World Premiere

Published on February 14, 2025

All eyes were on Anthony Mackie who shined at the star-studded Captain America: Brave New World premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The star commanded the carpet like only the Captain of his own movie could while surrounded by fans, famous friends, and his co-stars, including the legendary Harrison Ford.

Look at him cheesing!

In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson finds himself caught up in a Government conspiracy after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Armed with thee shield and vibranium wings courtesy of the Wakandans, Wilson must uncover the reason behind a diabolical global plot before the (red) Hulk smashes everything smithereens.

Check out the trailer below:

Without the help of the Avengers, Sam is thrusted into the dark underbelly of political corruption that begins and ends with President Ross who gets very big, very red, and very dangerous when he’s angry.

Directed by Julius Onah, the highly anticipated blockbuster also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Mackey returned to his hometown of New Orleans for a special community event at Warren Easton Charter High School where he was honored with a Hall of Fame plaque from school officials.

Terry Davis, the Director of Communications, presented the Key to the City to the actor on behalf of the Mayor of New Orleans, creating a memorable highlight of the event.

During his speech, Mackie emphasized the importance of community and belonging. “Being Captain America is not important if you don’t have a place you can call home. And it means a lot,” said Mackie, underscoring what New Orleans means to him.

The event “not only highlighted Mackie’s success in the film industry but also reinforced his strong ties to New Orleans, leaving an impactful memory with the local residents and encouraging young minds to chase their dreams with vigor and passion,” per the press release.

Will you be seated for Captain America: Brave New World in theaters today, Valentine’s Day? Tell us down below!

