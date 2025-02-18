Comedian Earthquake Engaged To Realtor Rashida Miller, Charitable Couple Ditching Wedding Gifts For Altadena Aid Efforts

A comedian is fully flaunting his fianceé ahead of their wedding, which has a charitable twist.

Earthquake, born Nathaniel Martin Stroman, is officially off the market and engaged to realtor Rashida Miller. The charitable couple isn’t just planning a lavish wedding, however, they’re putting their money where their hearts are.

Instead of asking for traditional wedding gifts, Earthquake and Rashida are asking their fam and fans to help fund the restoration of Altadena. A press release reports that they’re making it official with the launch of the Stroman Foundation, an initiative dedicated to revitalizing historic neighborhoods and supporting communities in need.

“We want our love to be reflected in our actions, and giving back to the community that has shaped us is the perfect way to begin this journey together,” said the couple in a statement to BOSSIP.

Slomique Hawrylo, the event-planning powerhouse behind Netflix’s Love Is Blind and Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, has signed on to manage the wedding, which will include A-listers in comedy, TV, and film.

Earthquake & Rashida Miller Remain Busy Ahead Of Their Wedding

Outside of this sweet love story, the future spouses remain busy.

Earthquake has been selling out comedy clubs for decades, and his 2022 Netflix special, Chappelle’s Home Team: Legendary – Earthquake, garnered praise from the New York Times, which crowned it one of the funniest comedy specials of the year. Reps for the comic confirmed that he’s linking up with Dave Chappelle again for another Netflix special in 2025.

As for Rashida Miller, the Pasadena-born and bred beauty who’s modeled for Glaudi and Ed Hardy is prepping for London Fashion Week, where she’ll walk in Rainy Womack’s show.

Miller is also a real estate mogul in the making who prides herself on having real estate in her DNA, thanks to her architect mama and developer granddaddy. She’s continuing to pursue that passion while anxiously awaiting to become Mrs. Stroman.

Congrats to the happy couple!