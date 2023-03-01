Earthquake, Tiffany Haddish, The Torry Brothers & More Shine At First-Ever Humor Mill Comedy Awards

Black excellence

The 2023 Humor Mill Comedy Awards brought out some of the biggest names in comedy including Earthquake, the Torry brothers, Tiffany Haddish, Miguel A. Nunez, Jr., Alex Thomas, Michael Colyer, Flame Monroe, and more to celebrate the rich history of urban comedy with a curated group of presenters, honorees, and special guests.

Other notable attendees included Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Brian J. White, Novi Brown, Dorien Wilson, Brandon T. Jackson, and Glynn Turman.

Hosted by Chris Spencer, the inaugural event had plenty of laughs on a night where comedy legends Ralph Farquhar and George Wallace were honored with their flowers.

‘I’m so glad there’s a show that’s honoring all these comedians that have gone unnoticed all these years,” said Farquhar, famed TV writer, producer, and co-creator of The Proud Family. “Black comedians are the backbone of the industry and that’s the truth. I’m glad I was thought of to receive the first Icon Award.”

Wallace, who entertained generations of listeners with his hilarious bits on The Tom Joyner Morning Show, had this to say during his acceptance speech:

‘It’s a true blessing and an absolute honor to be recognized by my community and receive this award from my people.’

With comedy legends in the building, it was only right to honor Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham, Moms Mabley, Stepin Fetchit, Freddie Prinze, and Pat Morita as trailblazers who paved the way for future generations of comedians.

There also were awards presented to today’s stars including DC Young Fly (Best Comedic Actor in TV/Film), Juhahn Jones (Sketch of the Year), Daphnique Springs (Best Comedic Actress), Gabrielle Dennis (with Deon Cole) – Old Spice (Best Comedic Brand Advertising), and more,

(For a full list of winners, click here)

Founder and Executive Producer of the Humor Mill Comedy Awards Frank Holder closed out the show with a special tribute to comics we lost in 2022.