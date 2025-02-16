Trump Takeover: Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes & More Cut Ties With Kennedy Center Amid Presidential Purge Of The Arts Institution’s Board

Ever since Donald Trump took office…again, his changes left several institutions unrecognizable. One of the biggest cultural shake-ups happened when Trump made a power move that left the arts community reeling: he took over as chairman of the Kennedy Center, and artists like Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes cut ties in protest.

The Kennedy Center has long been a prestigious institution celebrating artists from all backgrounds. Yet, as soon as Trump installed himself at the top, swift backlash followed. Actress and writer Issa Rae wasn’t having it. She immediately canceled her sold-out event at the D.C. venue, making it clear that she wouldn’t support a space she believed had compromised its values. In an Instagram post, she explained her decision:

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.”

And she wasn’t the only one.

Shonda Rhimes, the powerhouse behind Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton, also made her stance clear. She resigned from the Kennedy Center’s board, a position she had held since being appointed by former President Barack Obama. A spokesperson for Rhimes confirmed her exit, signaling just how deep the discontent runs in Hollywood and the arts community.

And the exits didn’t stop there.

Musician Ben Folds stepped down as artistic adviser for the National Symphony Orchestra. Opera star Renée Fleming also resigned as artistic adviser at large. Even the rock band Low Cut Connie pulled out of a scheduled performance. It became obvious that Trump’s takeover wasn’t just a political move—it was sending shockwaves through the creative world.

To make things even more dramatic, Trump didn’t just install himself at the top—he purged the entire Kennedy Center board, removing every member appointed by President Joe Biden. According to The Washington Post, he didn’t stop there. The newly appointed board of trustees (handpicked, of course) voted to terminate Deborah Rutter from her role as president.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s influence has clashed with the arts. During his first term, he attempted to slash funding for the National Endowment for the Arts multiple times. But this? This is different. This is about an institution that has historically been a haven for artists, now suddenly under the control of a man whose relationship with the arts has been… let’s just say complicated.

So, what’s next for the Kennedy Center? Will more artists follow in Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes’ footsteps? Will performances start drying up? One thing’s for sure—Trump’s presence has once again turned an American institution into a political battleground. And if history tells us anything, the resistance isn’t going away anytime soon.