Wendy Williams Smiles During Rare Public Appearance Amid Battle To End Guardianship

After Wendy Williams signed legal documents to terminate her court-ordered guardianship, she was spotted flashing a grin during a rare public appearance.

According to Page Six, Williams was recently seen in good spirits and riding a scooter in a Florida airport. The outlet reports that she flashed a smile at the paparazzi but refrained from speaking to them. In a video obtained by TMZ, Williams was seen warmly smiling while wearing furry boots and a coat to match.

As mentioned, this appearance signals a potential turning point in Williams’ guardianship, which has been shrouded in secrecy and speculation since her health issues were revealed.

Page Six also reported that Wendy was traveling to Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday, marking the first time she has been able to socialize in several months. The outlet also stated that she plans on seeing her son, Kevin Jr., at the gathering. She claims it will not be awkward, though he may be the reason she is under guardianship now.

As previously reported by Wendy in a recent TMZ interview, she accused her son of “overstepping boundaries” and accused him of stealing money from her.

“He overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it, like, is he stealing from me?” she stated. “All I know is that in terms of what I’m dealing with, and that’s still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen with Wells Fargo,” she explained. “And thank God no more money-stealing from my son and the other people.”

She also revealed that in 2022, Wells Fargo couldn’t get in contact with her about her account activity because her son had her phone.

“What is going on with my son and where is my phone?” Wendy said. “Where is my phone? Kevin, where is my phone? Why are you keeping my phone? There was nothing that I could do without my phone. Who am I going to call?” “I don’t know anybody in Miami,” she continued. “I don’t know anybody in Florida, except for my family. And so my son is overspending, and I’m like, ‘Okay, what just going on?’

[…]

“Listen, my son is a really good person. You know what? I’m not gonna cry about that s***. Oh, I’m sorry for cursing. Look, my son is a good person, but at this point, he is a horrible person to me.”

As BOSSIP reported, Williams’ guardianship was initially put in place after Wells Fargo flagged unusual activity in her bank accounts, including large withdrawals. The bank petitioned the court, citing concerns about Williams’ capacity to manage her finances, leading to the appointment of a financial guardian. This decision effectively placed control of her finances and certain aspects of her personal life in the hands of her legal guardian. While the exact details of the guardianship arrangement have remained largely private, recent reports suggest a growing tension between Williams and her guardian. Additionally, Williams has expressed feelings of confinement, and she’s alleged financial abuse.

Wendy Williams is set to be reevaluated by a doctor on Feb. 18, after which her attorneys will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, hopefully ending her guardianship.