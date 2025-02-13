Wendy Williams Signs Affidavit Asking Judge To End Her Guardianship After Slamming Son Kevin Jr. For ‘Stealing’ Her Money

Wendy Williams wants her guardianship to end, and she’s shockingly accusing her son of stealing money from her. “He’s a horrible person to me,” said Wendy.

The former talk show host signed an affidavit on Wednesday afternoon asking a judge to end her guardianship, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that the 60-year-old claimed she “regained [the] capacity” to function without her court-ordered guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who has been in charge of her finances since 2022. Williams will reportedly be re-evaluated by a doctor next Tuesday, adding that the physician was handpicked by Wendy’s legal team to end her guardianship.

Williams’ attorneys already have a plan if the judge turns down the request, according to the outlet, with sources telling TMZ that Wendy will demand a jury trial to hear her plea. One of her attorneys, Jason Atlas, told The Post that “everyone in the case has Wendy’s best interests at heart, and we all expect that the outcome will be in line with those best interests.”

The news comes after TMZ dropped its latest documentary titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, which is available on Tubi. The former talk show host spoke to Harvey Levin through the window at the health facility, saying she is unable to leave or have visitors.

In the doc, Williams accused her son of “overstepp[ing] his boundaries,” going on to say that he’s stolen money from her.

“He overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it, like, is he stealing from me?” she said, going on to imply that Kevin Jr. is the reason she’s currently in a restrictive guardianship. “All I know is that in terms of what I’m dealing with, and that’s still going on, because, that’s when my money got frozen with Wells Fargo,” she explained. “And thank God no more money-stealing from my son and the other people.”

Wendy opened up about her son having possession of her phone while she was staying with him in Miami in 2022, saying Wells Fargo couldn’t get in contact with her when suspicious activity was happening with her account.

“What is going on with my son and where is my phone?” Wendy said in the doc. “Where is my phone? Kevin, where is my phone? Why are you keeping my phone? There was nothing that I could do without my phone. Who am I going to call? “I don’t know anybody in Miami,” she continued. “I don’t know anybody in Florida, except for my family. And so my son is overspending, and I’m like, ‘Okay, what just going on?'”

Wendy was also asked about a filing in which Wells Fargo called her the victim of “undue influence,” to which she replied: “Listen, my son is a really good person. You know what? I’m not gonna cry about that s***. Oh, I’m sorry for cursing. Look, my son is a good person, but at this point, he is a horrible person to me.”

She was also asked about when Kevin Jr. rented a yacht for his 21st birthday party for $113,000 in 2021. According to The U.S. Sun, he also spent over $100,000 on his mother’s American Express card before Wells Fargo froze her accounts. That’s when she alleged a woman had been impersonating her in an attempt to steal even more money, saying it was her own son who introduced the woman to Wendy.

“He has a way of getting with a couple of other people. I’m saying my son is not the only one involved with my money, and by the way, somebody pretended to be me,” she explained. “And it wasn’t anybody in my family. It happens to be a person that I was introduced to by my son.” “It’s a woman approximately in my age group,” she continued. “This woman on the phone pretending to be me. Red flag, Wells Fargo. Red flag, red flag. And so, red flag. Thank God, they stopped all of the money that had been stolen from me by these people, you know. And they stopped it and fortunately, I still have money left.”

Kevin Jr. briefly held Power of Attorney over his mother before Wells Fargo froze her accounts and began guardianship proceedings. Now, Williams is hoping to end the guardianship altogether.